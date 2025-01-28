Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Elite new deal knocks the noise-cancelling Jabra Elite 85t down to an irresistible price

Deals
Jabra Elite 85t earbuds in gray
Released all the way back in 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t are clearly not among the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025. But because some things never change, the once-majestic feature set of these bad boys can still be a knockout at a low enough price.

$84.99 is definitely a remarkably low price point for a product that used to cost $229.99, and believe it or not, that's exactly how much Woot is charging at the time of this writing for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Elite 85ts. In theory, you have until February 8 to pull the trigger here, but I certainly wouldn't be shocked to see the Amazon-owned e-tailer run out of inventory way earlier than that, especially with a single gray color option being available at 85 bucks.

Jabra Elite 85t

$84 99
$229 99
$145 off (63%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Six Microphones with Wind Protection for Crystal Clear Calls, HearThrough Technology, 12mm Speakers with Powerful Bass, Up to 5.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IPx4 Water and Resistance, Mono Mode, Multi-device Connectivity, Gray Color, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Jabra Elite 85t

$60 off (26%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Six Microphones with Wind Protection for Crystal Clear Calls, HearThrough Technology, 12mm Speakers with Powerful Bass, Up to 5.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IPx4 Water and Resistance, Mono Mode, Multi-device Connectivity, Titanium Black Color
Buy at Amazon

Before deciding these are the right budget-friendly earbuds for you today, it's important to note that Woot can only back up the deeply discounted Jabra Elite 85t with a 90-day warranty. If that sounds like an absolute dealbreaker to you, Amazon is always ready to offer a full 1-year warranty... as long as you don't have a problem coughing up an extra $85.

That's right, these noise-cancelling buds with massive 12mm speakers, super-advanced 6-mic technology, and solid battery life of up to 24 hours are twice as affordable at Woot than over at Woot parent company Amazon, so you should probably consider very carefully just how important a lengthier warranty is to you.

At $84.99, you're unlikely to find a product with better active noise cancellation, overall audio performance, or call quality at any major (or semi-major) US retailer right now, and on top of everything else, the Jabra Elite 85t are also bundled with a wireless charging case capable of conveniently bumping up the buds' 5.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time to the aforementioned 24-hour total battery endurance score.
