Elite new deal knocks the noise-cancelling Jabra Elite 85t down to an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released all the way back in 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t are clearly not among the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025. But because some things never change, the once-majestic feature set of these bad boys can still be a knockout at a low enough price.
$84.99 is definitely a remarkably low price point for a product that used to cost $229.99, and believe it or not, that's exactly how much Woot is charging at the time of this writing for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Elite 85ts. In theory, you have until February 8 to pull the trigger here, but I certainly wouldn't be shocked to see the Amazon-owned e-tailer run out of inventory way earlier than that, especially with a single gray color option being available at 85 bucks.
Before deciding these are the right budget-friendly earbuds for you today, it's important to note that Woot can only back up the deeply discounted Jabra Elite 85t with a 90-day warranty. If that sounds like an absolute dealbreaker to you, Amazon is always ready to offer a full 1-year warranty... as long as you don't have a problem coughing up an extra $85.
That's right, these noise-cancelling buds with massive 12mm speakers, super-advanced 6-mic technology, and solid battery life of up to 24 hours are twice as affordable at Woot than over at Woot parent company Amazon, so you should probably consider very carefully just how important a lengthier warranty is to you.
At $84.99, you're unlikely to find a product with better active noise cancellation, overall audio performance, or call quality at any major (or semi-major) US retailer right now, and on top of everything else, the Jabra Elite 85t are also bundled with a wireless charging case capable of conveniently bumping up the buds' 5.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time to the aforementioned 24-hour total battery endurance score.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: