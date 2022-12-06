The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds $110 off (48%) $119 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy



The Jabra Elite 85t comes with lots of bells and whistles, from its 25-hour battery life to the excellent noise-cancelling technology onboard. It features 11 levels of noise reduction, from full ANC mode all the way to HearThrough, which is very useful and customizable.



Then we come to the drivers inside these earbuds: these are 12mm premium neodymium magnet drivers, one of the largest drivers in buds of this size, translating to a big and full sound. Last but not least, there's some protection from the elements in the form of IPX4 water resistance, and you also get wireless charging.



Don't pass up this fantastic price, and if you're looking for something even cheaper, check out our list of the best earbuds under $100



You may think that there are no good discounts now that Black Friday is over, but there are some amazing deals to be had. Especially if you're on the lookout for a good pair of earbuds. The excellent Jabra Elite 85t, one of the top models from the company, is now almost half price at Best Buy. Actually, the deal is even better than the one we saw on Black Friday.These earbuds are normally $229.99 (which is still cheaper than the top models from the aforementioned brands), but now you can get a pair for as low as $119.99. That's a hefty $110 discount and a great moment to snag this model.