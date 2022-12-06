Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The excellent Jabra Elite 85t are almost half price at Best Buy
You may think that there are no good discounts now that Black Friday is over, but there are some amazing deals to be had. Especially if you're on the lookout for a good pair of earbuds. The excellent Jabra Elite 85t, one of the top models from the company, is now almost half price at Best Buy. Actually, the deal is even better than the one we saw on Black Friday.

These earbuds are normally $229.99 (which is still cheaper than the top models from the aforementioned brands), but now you can get a pair for as low as $119.99. That's a hefty $110 discount and a great moment to snag this model.

Jabra Elite 85t

True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds
$110 off (48%)
$119 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy


The Jabra Elite 85t comes with lots of bells and whistles, from its 25-hour battery life to the excellent noise-cancelling technology onboard. It features 11 levels of noise reduction, from full ANC mode all the way to HearThrough, which is very useful and customizable.

Then we come to the drivers inside these earbuds: these are 12mm premium neodymium magnet drivers, one of the largest drivers in buds of this size, translating to a big and full sound. Last but not least, there's some protection from the elements in the form of IPX4 water resistance, and you also get wireless charging.

Don't pass up this fantastic price, and if you're looking for something even cheaper, check out our list of the best earbuds under $100.

Also Read:
The best budget wireless earbuds you can buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter
Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter
The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy
The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy
Facebook threatens to pull out news content if made to pay for it
Facebook threatens to pull out news content if made to pay for it
These might be your last chances (ever) to get Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 at a sweet discount
These might be your last chances (ever) to get Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 at a sweet discount
Apple's Find My feature makes a SWAT team raid an old lady
Apple's Find My feature makes a SWAT team raid an old lady
Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app
Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless