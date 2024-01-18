Scoop up the affordable Jabra Elite 3 at irresistible prices through this cool Amazon deal
Would you like to add an awesome pair of affordable earbuds at dirt-cheap prices to your ever-growing tech collection? You’re in luck, then, for we just found an irresistible deal on Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 at Amazon. Those are now offered at a 38% cheaper price, so buying them right now helps you save $30.
Then again, if you’re on a shoestring budget and can’t afford to pay way too much for your new audio accessories, know that the Elite 3 provide a lot of value for your money. Now that they’re available at such an irresistible price, these bad boys even rival some of the best budget earbuds, too!
The Elite 3 can also be used for phone calls. Equipped with four beamform microphones, these earbuds should give you great phone call quality for their price range. Additionally, they feature IP55 protection and offer about seven hours of battery life that extends to 28 hours with the charging case.
If you opt for the more contemporary model, you get to enjoy Bluetooth Multipoint. This technology lets you connect more devices to your earbuds so that you never have to miss a beat!
Then again, we should note that these wireless earbuds already have a successor in the eyes of Jabra’s Elite 4 Active. We absolutely recommend opting for the newer mode, so long as you don’t mind stretching your budget just a bit. It offers several advantages over its predecessor, such as ANC and multipoint connectivity. What’s more, the Elite 4 are enjoying a super cool 33% markdown at Amazon.
These puppies should deliver rich sounds with punchy bass and clear highs. Some people might have something to complain about, but these earbuds should generally sound great for their price range. Moreover, they feature a noise isolation technology that blocks unwanted sounds. The functionality works with HearThrough, giving you on-demand external noise pickup. In comparison, the newer model features ANC with adjustable HearThrough.
