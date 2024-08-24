Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The high-end Jabra Elite 10 support Dolby Atmos and sell at a sweet discount on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The high-end Jabra Elite 10 support Dolby Atmos and sell at a sweet discount on Amazon
Jabra is among the top players in the audio segment, and we are happy to share that you now have the chance to score a pair of top-notch Jabra earbuds for less with this deal.

Amazon is currently offering a $50 discount on the great-sounding Jabra Elite 10, bringing the price down to under $200. While $50 might not seem like huge savings, the earbuds are rarely discounted by more. In fact, the biggest discount we've seen on these on Amazon was $60 back in November. So, a $50 price cut for these fellas is pretty good.

Jabra Elite 10: Save $50 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 10 at a sweet $50 discount, letting you snag a pair for under $200. The earbuds offer awesome audio capabilities with Dolby Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos. Act fast and save today!
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


The Jabra Elite 10 are among the best earbuds on the market, packing amazing audio capabilities and supporting Dolby Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, you can tailor them to your taste via the EQ in their Sound+ companion app.

What's more, these bad boys also come with capable ANC and are a top choice for phone calls. They are IP57-certified, which means they have significant protection against dust particles — though they are not entirely dust-tight — and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.

On top of their sound, ANC, and durability, the earbuds deliver good battery life. They should be able to offer up to 36 hours of playtime with ANC turned off and up to 27 hours with it turned on.

So, as you can see, the Jabra Elite 10 are a pretty solid choice if you are in the market for high-end earbuds. While they may not bear Bose's or Beats' branding, they have a lot to offer and are even more tempting while available at a lower price. Therefore, we strongly suggest snatching a pair now while the offer is still available!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless