Is Instagram in trouble? TikTok might launch standalone photo app





On top of that, the leaked code spills the beans on the app's icon. This icon rocks the same color vibe as the OG TikTok app. But, fair warning, this icon might still be in the experimental phase. Until the official launch, there's a chance the look could get a makeover.





TikTok is keeping tight-lipped about an official launch date or even the existence of such an app, but the clues embedded in the app's code are dropping some serious hints. Signs are pointing towards a potential imminent launch. When it comes to availability, it's a safe bet to assume that TikTok Photos will probably be up for grabs on both Android and iOS devices.



If this leak pans out and ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is indeed gearing up for a standalone TikTok Photos app, it could signal some heavyweight competition heading Instagram's way. TikTok, boasting a whopping 1 billion monthly active users, is one of the most widely used apps globally.



, and TikTok was the undisputed champ, not just in terms of time spent but also in the dollars flowing into the app—especially in the US. Now, speaking of TikTok and the US,



This legislation comes with a bold ultimatum: TikTok faces the chopping block in the States unless its parent company, ByteDance, flips its interest in the app. ByteDance, a Chinese outfit, has US lawmakers breaking a sweat over TikTok's ties to China. The fear? They're concerned about the company scooping up personal data from TikTok users.



TikTok has been the big cheese in the short-form video game for quite some time now. It's had such a massive impact that other giants like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube jumped on the bandwagon, rolling out their own short video features like Reels & Shorts. But here's the twist— now it seems TikTok is flipping the script and dipping its toes into the photo-sharing scene, taking a page out of Instagram's playbook.According to(via), the latest strings unearthed in the TikTok app's version 33.8.4 point towards the possibility of a new app on the horizon—none other than TikTok Photos. Looks like the TikTok universe might be expanding into the realm of photo-sharing.