Is Instagram in trouble? TikTok might launch standalone photo app

TikTok is keeping tight-lipped about an official launch date or even the existence of such an app, but the clues embedded in the app's code are dropping some serious hints. Signs are pointing towards a potential imminent launch. When it comes to availability, it's a safe bet to assume that TikTok Photos will probably be up for grabs on both Android and iOS devices.If this leak pans out and ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is indeed gearing up for a standalone TikTok Photos app, it could signal some heavyweight competition heading Instagram's way. TikTok, boasting a whopping 1 billion monthly active users, is one of the most widely used apps globally. In 2023, social media was a major time-sucker , and TikTok was the undisputed champ, not just in terms of time spent but also in the dollars flowing into the app—especially in the US. Now, speaking of TikTok and the US, a recent House bill has thrown a curveball that could potentially bring the curtain down on the beloved by many video app.This legislation comes with a bold ultimatum: TikTok faces the chopping block in the States unless its parent company, ByteDance, flips its interest in the app. ByteDance, a Chinese outfit, has US lawmakers breaking a sweat over TikTok's ties to China. The fear? They're concerned about the company scooping up personal data from TikTok users.This bombshell sparked quite a reaction, with a Shark Tank investor stepping into the ring , saying he'd throw down the cash to snag TikTok and save it from the banhammer in the US.