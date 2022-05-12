Remaining iPod touch units selling quickly; some configurations are "sold out"





On Apple's U.S. online store , certain configurations of the iPod touch are listed as being sold out and those models will not be replaced on the shelves. Gone forever from the online Apple Store is the iPod touch carrying the most storage, the 256GB variant, in any color. Also sold out is the PRODUCT(RED) variant with 128GB of storage. If the model you seek is no longer available from the online Apple Store, you can check out your local brick and mortar Apple Store or an authorized Apple Reseller to see which models they have in stock.





The iPod touch sports a 4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 640 x 1136 and is powered by the A10 Fusion chipset that debuted on 2016's iPhone 7 series. The seventh-generation iPod touch features 2GB of memory and 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage priced at $199, $299, and $399 respectively. A front-facing 1.2MP FaceTime Camera with an aperture of f/2.2 is included along with an 8MP f/2.4 camera on the back.





The rechargeable battery inside each unit will deliver up to 40 hours of music playback and up to eight hours of video playback. Color options include Space Gray, Silver, Pink, Blue, Gold, and PRODUCT(RED).





The iPod touch does not offer any native telephonic capabilities and it does not require that you have a cellular data plan. Instead, the iPod touch relies on a Wi-Fi connection. Again, if you must buy one, you might want to start searching now before they are all gone.

