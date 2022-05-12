 Remaining iPod touch units selling quickly; some configurations are "sold out" - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Remaining iPod touch units selling quickly; some configurations are "sold out"

iOS Apple
Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Remaining iPod touch units selling quickly; some configurations are "sold out"
Earlier this week we told you that Apple put the "End of Life" (EOL) label on the iPod touch putting an end to the iPod product line after more than 20 years. When making the announcement, Apple said that the iPod touch would be available until current supplies were all gone. If you want to pick one up to use or to keep as a collectible, your time to make a purchase is running out.

On Apple's U.S. online store, certain configurations of the iPod touch are listed as being sold out and those models will not be replaced on the shelves. Gone forever from the online Apple Store is the iPod touch carrying the most storage, the 256GB variant, in any color. Also sold out is the PRODUCT(RED) variant with 128GB of storage. If the model you seek is no longer available from the online Apple Store, you can check out your local brick and mortar Apple Store or an authorized Apple Reseller to see which models they have in stock.

The iPod touch sports a 4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 640 x 1136 and is powered by the A10 Fusion chipset that debuted on 2016's iPhone 7 series. The seventh-generation iPod touch features 2GB of memory and 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage priced at $199, $299, and $399 respectively. A front-facing 1.2MP FaceTime Camera with an aperture of f/2.2 is included along with an 8MP f/2.4 camera on the back.

The rechargeable battery inside each unit will deliver up to 40 hours of music playback and up to eight hours of video playback. Color options include Space Gray, Silver, Pink, Blue, Gold, and PRODUCT(RED).

The iPod touch does not offer any native telephonic capabilities and it does not require that you have a cellular data plan. Instead, the iPod touch relies on a Wi-Fi connection. Again, if you must buy one, you might want to start searching now before they are all gone.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are official, a successor to the popular XM4 noise canceling headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are official, a successor to the popular XM4 noise canceling headphones
Google introduces Emergency SOS feature for Wear OS
Google introduces Emergency SOS feature for Wear OS
Google’s note-taking app Keep to finally add text formatting options
Google’s note-taking app Keep to finally add text formatting options
Pixel 6a size comparison: how similar is it to current and older Pixels?
Pixel 6a size comparison: how similar is it to current and older Pixels?
The new platform Health Connect will make it simple to share and sync health data
The new platform Health Connect will make it simple to share and sync health data
Google begins building its walled garden with the Pixel Watch
Google begins building its walled garden with the Pixel Watch

Popular stories

Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Next month's Pixel Feature Drop will return an iconic icon to the Pixel status bar
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Another phone scam targets Verizon customers
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Completely redesigned Motorola Razr 2022 breaks cover for the first time
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Sony's next big noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds are coming soon at these prices
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless