Apple iPhone users should update this popular messaging app due to a serious security issue

Apple iPhone users who have WhatsApp installed on their devices are urged to update the app immediately after a huge security bug was patched that allowed attackers to steal data from iPhone units owned by targeted individuals. The warning came from WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta. In its August security advisory, WhatsApp listed two vulnerabilities that, when combined, could have led to serious problems for iPhone users.

WhatsApp's monthly advisory includes a warning about CVE-2025-55177 : "Incomplete authorization of linked device synchronization messages in WhatsApp for iOS prior to v2.25.21.73, WhatsApp Business for iOS v2.25.21.78, and WhatsApp for Mac v2.25.21.78 could have allowed an unrelated user to trigger processing of content from an arbitrary URL on a target’s device. We assess that this vulnerability, in combination with an OS-level vulnerability on Apple platforms (CVE-2025-43300), may have been exploited in a sophisticated attack against specific targeted users."









The last sentence is concerning since it indicates that the flaws might have been capitalized on by attackers. The flaw can be exploited through malware and spyware sent to the victim as part of a link that looks harmless. Amnesty International's Donncha Ó Cearbhaill said in a series of posts on "X" that this is an "advanced spyware campaign" that has been targeting iPhones since May. Ó Cearbhaill described the combination of the two CVEs as a "zero-click" attack; such attacks do not need the device user to have any interaction with his or her phone to set off the attack.

The tweets from Ó Cearbhaill note that once the attack is set off, it will "compromise your device and the data it contains, including messages." The group that is behind the attack is unknown at the moment. Despite WhatsApp's warning that the messaging app's vulnerabilities have been limited to iOS and macOS, there are some indications that Android devices night also be included.





Apple iPhone users are not going to like this, but iPhone users are being told by WhatsApp and Meta to perform a full factory reset to eliminate any malware. In addition, you should have the latest version of iOS installed on your iPhone, along with the most up-to-date version of WhatsApp, which can be found in the App Store by clicking on this link . You want to update to version v2.25.21.73 or higher.





If you want to protect your Android device from this attack, you can install the latest version of the app by heading over to the Play Store and installing the latest version of the app. You can do that by tapping on this link



Ó Cearbhaill also suggests that iPhone users enable iOS Lockdown Mode or Android's Advanced Protection Mode to help protect against attacks. Meanwhile, Meta spokesperson Margarita Franklin says that the flaw was patched just "a few weeks ago," and that less than 200 notifications were sent out to WhatsApp users affected by the flaw.

These notifications said, "Our investigation indicates that a malicious message may have been sent to you through WhatsApp and combined with other vulnerabilities in your device’s operating system to compromise your device and the data it contains, including messages. While we don’t know with certainty that your device has been compromised, we want to let you know out of an abundance of caution so you can take steps to secure your device and information."





When WhatsApp sends you an alert, you should listen. Earlier this year, WhatsApp was able to breakup a spyware campaign that targeted 90 users including journalists and members of Italy's civil society.





