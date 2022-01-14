Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

Why is "iPhone Shower" trending? Accidental damage turns into a Twitter meme that refuses to go away

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
Why is "iPhone Shower" trending? Accidental damage turns into a Twitter meme that refuses to go away
If you are casually browsing the tech side of the Twitterverse, you might notice that the weird hashtag #iPhoneShower is on the rise. What gives?

It all started with an accident — Japanese voice actress Moeka Koizumi used to take her iPhone in the shower with her, believing that the IP68 rating is enough to keep the gadget safe. It wasn't long before her selfie camera started producing blurry and bad selfies, and then her Face ID stopped working.



Thanks to AppleInsider for digging this one up.

So, why is #iPhoneShower trending?


The accident in question happened in early 2021 and fans of the voice actress were quick to poke fun at it — they started drawing the anime characters that she voices in situations where they are straight up giving their iPhone a bath. It may seem mean-spirited to some, but considering this is a passionate community of fans — it's more likely a warm-hearted poking.


So, why is it resurfacing now? Well, the Internet does as the Internet does — sometimes you get lambasted for "necroposting", at other times it's simply funny to bring back an old fad, with the punchline of the joke being that "We are bringing it back, lol".



My best guess — one of the original memesters had their sketch drawing of the accident backed up to Google Photos and they were reminded of it through a "2021 stories" notification or something. So, they re-shared it. From this point, it just became funny that the meme is getting a secound round of popularity — especially since it picked up in media popularity, too. (Yeah, that includes us, the irony does not allude me).

The meme resurfaced with its original #iPhoneシャワー hashtag, but English-speaking users were quick to pick up on the trend and are currently pushing to bring #iPhoneShower back in trending as well.

Here's a mantra that any modern smartphone user should remember:

Most smartphones are water-resistant, but not water-proof


While smartphones can do just fine to fend off jets of water or submersions for some amounts of time, they are not great at fending off against tiny particles or steam for a long time. In the case of Moeka Koizumi, small amounts of steam made its way through the iPhone's seals, which was pretty much enough to smudge up the camera lenses from the inside.

So, here's your cautionary tale — today's mainstream modern smartphones are meant to survive accidents, but not be used as a rugged, mil-grade machine would be. Also, water-resistant seals are known to degrade over time, so there's no guarantee that your smartphone will even hold that IP 68 rating after a couple of years.

Here's a video we made on the topic:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung patents laptop that folds over twice — like cheese!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Samsung patents laptop that folds over twice — like cheese!
Galaxy S22 series will reportedly feature "Gorilla Glass Victus +", according to leaker
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S22 series will reportedly feature "Gorilla Glass Victus +", according to leaker
A new patent shows how the first Facebook smartwatch might look like
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A new patent shows how the first Facebook smartwatch might look like
We say goodbye to the last of BlackBerry's Android apps this year
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
We say goodbye to the last of BlackBerry's Android apps this year
Timekettle's translator earbuds break language barriers, bring in simultaneous translation
by Timekettle,  0
Timekettle's translator earbuds break language barriers, bring in simultaneous translation
These sketchy iPhone SE (2022) renders will keep your notch dreams alive
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
These sketchy iPhone SE (2022) renders will keep your notch dreams alive
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless