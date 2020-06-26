T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Deal: Metro by T-Mobile lets you save $300 on the new iPhone SE (when you switch)

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jun 26, 2020, 9:33 PM
Back in April, not long after Apple released the iPhone SE (2020), Metro by T-Mobile had a pretty nice deal involving the handset. Customers who switched from another carrier were able to save $200 on the new iPhone SE and buy it for $199.99 instead of $399.99.

Now, Metro by T-Mobile is back with a new and more attractive iPhone SE (2020) deal. More exactly, if you switch to Metro you can get the phone for only $99.99, thus saving $300 on it.

This new Metro deal requires you to port-in an existing eligible wireless number. You'll receive a $200 rebate instantly, plus a $100 virtual prepaid card after 6 months of service on a qualifying plan.   

Only the iPhone SE (2020) 64 GB in Black is included in this deal. Furthermore, the offer is available only in Metro stores - if you want to buy the smartphone from Metro's website you have to pay $399.99 for it. Another thing to note is that this deal is not available in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Miami-Dade county.


With its big bezels and small dimensions, the new iPhone SE looks a bit out of place in Apple's current line-up of handsets. However, this device offers impressive performance thanks to Apple's A13 Bionic chipset - the same high-end chipset that's found inside the much more expensive iPhone 11 Pro.

You can learn all about the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and its features from our review of it embedded below.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.2
 Based on 6 Reviews
$433 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

