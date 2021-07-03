Make an affordable high-resolution microscope using LEGO and the iPhone 5 camera module





The researchers, Bart E. Vos, Emil Betz Blesa and Timo Betz, said, "Our aim is to introduce a microscope to individual students in a classroom setting, both as a scientific tool to access the micro-world and to facilitate the understanding of fundamental principles of the optical components of a microscope in a playful and motivating, yet precise approach. By basing the design on LEGO, we aim to make the microscope modular, cheap, and inspiring."





The price to build the microscope came to €102 (which converts to $121 U.S. Dollars at current exchange rates). That includes the cost of the iPhone 5 lens which the researchers were able to obtain for $5. And the documentation is available online for the low, low price of free.





This would seem to be a rewarding project and for you teachers out there, the researchers say that "a preliminary study with 8 students in the age range of 9–13 shows that the understanding of microscopy increases after working with the LEGO microscope."





