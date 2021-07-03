Make an affordable high-resolution microscope using LEGO and the iPhone 5 camera module

Make an affordable high-resolution microscope using LEGO and the iPhone 5 camera module0
What do you get when you combine an iPhone 5 camera module with LEGO? According to German researchers, the combination can create an affordable high-resolution microscope that kids can build. A paper written by the three German researchers (via DPReview) includes plenty of details about the project including a list of the parts you'll need.
The price to build the microscope came to €102 (which converts to $121 U.S. Dollars at current exchange rates). That includes the cost of the iPhone 5 lens which the researchers were able to obtain for $5. And the documentation is available online for the low, low price of free.
This would seem to be a rewarding project and for you teachers out there, the researchers say that "a preliminary study with 8 students in the age range of 9–13 shows that the understanding of microscopy increases after working with the LEGO microscope."