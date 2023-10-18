The 5G download data speed of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor





What makes this unexpected is that the iPhone 15 series uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip which the chip designer said is capable of a 24% speed hike over the Snapdragon X65 5G modem chip that the 2022 iPhone models were equipped with. Apple, which surely must have conducted a similar test, never mentioned anything about this during the September 12th unveiling of the new iPhone line.





iPhone 15 and The improvement in 5G download data speed might be the result of more than just Qualcomm's new 5G modem. After all, Ookla's list of the top five median 5G download data speeds in the U.S. during Q3 doesn't include theand iPhone 15 Plus . Both of those phones also are equipped with the Snapdragon X70 5G modem. That would suggest that the 3nm A17 Pro chipset, not found in the non-Pro 2023 iPhone models, has something to do with the faster 5G download data speeds.









And we shouldn't fail to give a shout-out to the carriers for any improvements made on their respective networks although on a quarter-to-quarter basis, we have to really give much of the credit to the technology inside the new phone.









The Snapdragon X75 5G modem chip uses carrier aggregation to combine multiple carriers allowing for faster data speeds and an increase in capacity. In addition, the X75 5G modem chip will take up 25% less room on the iPhone circuit board than the X70.

