Free iPhone 15 Pro with this unlimited plan from Boost Infinite
Looking for a great deal on the brand-new titanium iPhone 15 Pro? How about $1,000 off?
Boost Infinite’s new Infinite Access for iPhone is an unlimited plan that comes with that massive discount, no trade-in required. That’s the full price of a 128 GB iPhone 15 Pro, or you can use it to shave off the better chunk off an upgraded model with more storage.
Get started with Boost Infinite Access for iPhone
To top it off, the Infinite Access for iPhone plan is designed to always give you the latest iPhone whenever it launches, so that takes the pressure off the yearly upgrade cycle.
OK, what else do you get with it? Infinite Access for iPhone is a fully unlimited plan, including talk, text, and data.
It operates on America’s Smart Network — it incorporates the infrastructure of three different operators with widespread, fast, and stable 5G coverage. You get switched from one network to the other whenever it is most appropriate, for seamless and reliable connectivity.
To top it off, it includes the North America Connect package — when roaming in Mexico or Canada, you still get unlimited talk and text plus 5 GB of data. And the International Connect package, which gets youcalls and texts from the US to over 200 global destinations.
So, how does it work?
New and existing customers can use the Boost Infinite app to purchase an Infinite Access for iPhone plan — it’s that easy. The plan itself costs $60 per month.
After 12 consecutive monthly payments, you will have the option to order the next new iPhone model. It will arrive alongside an empty box that you can use to ship your old handset back to Boost Infinite.
- So, let’s recap. For $60 a month you get:
- $1k off an iPhone 15 Pro
- No trade-in required to get started
- Upgrade to the newest iPhone every year
- Unlimited talk, text & data
- Mexico & Canada talk, text & data
- Talk & text to over 200 global destinations
- Smart Coverage with America's Smart Network
