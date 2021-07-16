Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
iOS Apple

Price of used iPhone 12 models show upward trend

Anam Hamid
By
0
Price of used iPhone 12 models show upward trend
The average smartphone user holds on to their device for more than two years, but if you are an outlier and switch phones frequently, it's probably a good idea to consider value retention when making a purchase. Generally, Apple's iPhones lose value at a slower rate than Android smartphones and the iPhone 12 series is no exception, a study by online mobile marketplace SellCell has found.

iPhone 12 super-cycle is not just benefitting Apple, but also buyers


The difficulties caused by the pandemic made Apple postpone the launch of the iPhone 12 range by a month, something which evidently had no bearing on sales. Per analytics firm Counterpoint Research, it took the series just seven months to hit 100 million units in sales, two months less than it had taken the iPhone 11 to achieve the same feat. In the US, the iPhone 12, which also happens to be Apple's first 5G-ready range, accounted for 63 percent of total sales during the quarter ended June 2021.

That signals a strong appetite for Apple's newest phones and this has been reflected in the resale value. In the first six months, the series lost an average value of 34.5 percent. During a comparable period, the iPhone 11 family had lost approximately 44 percent of its value.

Interestingly enough, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 suffered the sharpest plunge in the first month, but thereafter, the resale value started stabilizing, and in the case of the latest lineup, it's actually on an upward trajectory now.


The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, for instance, which has a retail price of $1,399, saw its value drop to $710 during the first month, but by the sixth month, the resale value had climbed to $995.

The iPhone 12 mini, whose demand has been so low that Apple recently reportedly halted production, unsurprisingly didn't fare as well as the rest of the range. The 256GB model, which has a sticker price of $849, was down to $430 after a month, and in the five months that followed, the situation only got marginally better, with the resale price increasing to $501.


For comparison, the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max, which was $1,449 at launch, dropped to $850 after a month, and after the six-month mark, the price fell to $830. The 256GB iPhone 11, which cost $849 at launch, plunged to $580 after a month. Five months after that, the resale value dropped further to $504. Samsung's Galaxy S21 range, which was released in late January, had depreciated by up to 50 percent in the first three months alone.

SellCell theorizes that continued strong demand for the iPhone 12 has influenced buyer perceptions and this has helped the series recoup some of the value that was lost initially.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$829 Special Apple $830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special T-Mobile $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Russian hackers exploit vulnerability to invade fully updated iPhones
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
Russian hackers exploit vulnerability to invade fully updated iPhones
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update
Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance
Verizon may not be the fastest US carrier but its 'network quality' remains unrivaled
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon may not be the fastest US carrier but its 'network quality' remains unrivaled
US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods
by Joshua Swingle,  0
US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods
Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
by Martin Filipov,  2
Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless