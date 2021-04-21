The iPad Pro 2020 models are up to $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy

iPad Pro sale on Best Buy

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 models have seen the same drop in price for the same versions on Best Buy too. The offer is for both the Space Gray and Silver color variantс.On Best Buy, you can purchase the Cellular versions of the iPads with data plans from Verizon or AT&T. The Verizon iPad Pro offer has seen the same $100 discount as in the other versions, but the AT&T iPad Pro’s price is unchanged, at least for now.The 2020 iPad Pro lineup uses a Liquid Retina IPS display and an Apple A12Z Bionic processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The iPads feature a small bezel design with a 4:3 screen aspect ratio and 4G LTE connectivity for their cellular versions. You can also read our iPad Pro 2020 review.