The iPad Pro 2020 models are up to $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 models have seen the same drop in price for the same versions on Best Buy too. The offer is for both the Space Gray and Silver color variantс.



off $70 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) - 128GB Wi-Fi only $729 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy off $70 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) - 128GB Cellular $879 99 $949 99 Buy at BestBuy off $100 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) - 256GB Wi-Fi only $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy off $100 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) - 256GB Cellular $1149 99 $1249 99 Buy at BestBuy

On Best Buy, you can purchase the Cellular versions of the iPads with data plans from Verizon or AT&T. The Verizon iPad Pro offer has seen the same $100 discount as in the other versions, but the AT&T iPad Pro’s price is unchanged, at least for now.



Although the new iPad Pro series has just been revealed, the 2020 iPad Pro models are still pretty good, especially now that they have seen a price drop. The 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 2nd generation 11-inch one are between $70 and $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy, depending on the variant you choose.On Amazon, iPad Pro 2020 models with the base, 128GB of storage are 70$ off. This includes both the 11- and 12.9-inch models, as well as the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of last year's iPad Pro. All iPad Pro 2020 models with 256GB or more are $100 cheaper.Both the Space Gray and Silver color options are on sale, but not every color/size/storage combination is in stock.