The iPad Pro 2020 models are up to $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy
iPad Pro sale on Amazon
On Amazon, iPad Pro 2020 models with the base, 128GB of storage are 70$ off. This includes both the 11- and 12.9-inch models, as well as the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of last year's iPad Pro. All iPad Pro 2020 models with 256GB or more are $100 cheaper.
Both the Space Gray and Silver color options are on sale, but not every color/size/storage combination is in stock.
iPad Pro sale on Best Buy
The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 models have seen the same drop in price for the same versions on Best Buy too. The offer is for both the Space Gray and Silver color variantс.
On Best Buy, you can purchase the Cellular versions of the iPads with data plans from Verizon or AT&T. The Verizon iPad Pro offer has seen the same $100 discount as in the other versions, but the AT&T iPad Pro’s price is unchanged, at least for now.
The 2020 iPad Pro lineup uses a Liquid Retina IPS display and an Apple A12Z Bionic processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The iPads feature a small bezel design with a 4:3 screen aspect ratio and 4G LTE connectivity for their cellular versions. You can also read our iPad Pro 2020 review.