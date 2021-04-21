Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The iPad Pro 2020 models are up to $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Apr 21, 2021, 8:10 AM
Although the new iPad Pro series has just been revealed, the 2020 iPad Pro models are still pretty good, especially now that they have seen a price drop. The 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 2nd generation 11-inch one are between $70 and $100 off on Amazon and Best Buy, depending on the variant you choose.

iPad Pro sale on Amazon


On Amazon, iPad Pro 2020 models with the base, 128GB of storage are 70$ off. This includes both the 11- and 12.9-inch models, as well as the Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of last year's iPad Pro. All iPad Pro 2020 models with 256GB or more are $100 cheaper.

Both the Space Gray and Silver color options are on sale, but not every color/size/storage combination is in stock.

iPad Pro sale on Best Buy


The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 models have seen the same drop in price for the same versions on Best Buy too. The offer is for both the Space Gray and Silver color variantс.

$70
off

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) - 128GB Wi-Fi only

$729 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy
$70
off

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) - 128GB Cellular

$879 99
$949 99
Buy at BestBuy
$100
off

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) - 256GB Wi-Fi only

$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy
$100
off

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) - 256GB Cellular

$1149 99
$1249 99
Buy at BestBuy

On Best Buy, you can purchase the Cellular versions of the iPads with data plans from Verizon or AT&T. The Verizon iPad Pro offer has seen the same $100 discount as in the other versions, but the AT&T iPad Pro’s price is unchanged, at least for now.

The 2020 iPad Pro lineup uses a Liquid Retina IPS display and an Apple A12Z Bionic processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The iPads feature a small bezel design with a 4:3 screen aspect ratio and 4G LTE connectivity for their cellular versions. You can also read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

Related phones

iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$70off $880 Special BestBuy $70off $730 Special BestBuy View Amazon
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$100off $1150 Special BestBuy $100off $1000 Special BestBuy 7%off $930 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

