iPad Mini (A17 Pro) drops by $100 on Amazon, becoming a compact temptation

The tablet ticks all the right boxes, making it an absolute bargain at its current price.

By
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
A close-up of two hands holding an iPad Mini.
The iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip is one of the best compact tablets out there, and guess what? Lady Luck is letting you score one for much less than usual right now!

Yep! That’s right! This small powerhouse is an absolute temptation at the moment, thanks to a generous $100 discount on Amazon that drops it below the $500 mark. The discount applies to the 256GB model, which normally sets you back around $600. We urge you to act fast, as you never know when this sweet markdown could expire.

iPad mini (A17 Pro), 256GB, Wi-Fi: Save $100!

$100 off (17%)
Don't waste time and get the 256GB iPad Mini with A17 Pro chip for $100 off its price on Amazon. The tablet is a compact powerhouse that can handle anything you throw its way. So, don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Amazon


As for the tablet itself, well, let’s just say the phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” truly applies here. At first sight, you see a compact 8.3-inch device. It looks sleek, sure, but you wouldn’t expect it to pack enough power to run console-level games like Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding. And yet, thanks to its A17 Pro chip, it handles these demanding titles effortlessly. So if it can run games that intense, imagine how easily it’ll breeze through your everyday tasks.

Additionally, the screen may be just 8.3 inches, but it delivers pleasant visuals on the go, boasting LCD technology and a 2266 x 1488 resolution. Its drawback—aside from missing out on the deep blacks OLED panels usually offer—is its 500 nits of brightness, which may make it a bit harder to watch videos in direct sunlight. Indoors, though, you shouldn’t experience any issues with visibility.

Nonetheless, for just under $500, the 256GB iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip is an absolute bargain. If you want a sleek, powerful, and compact tablet that you can easily take anywhere, this is it. Don’t waste any more time—save with this deal now!

iPad Mini (A17 Pro) drops by $100 on Amazon, becoming a compact temptation

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
