Latest iOS and macOS betas take a few steps back with Safari design
Safari on iOS15
It looks like the Cupertino-based tech giant has taken note of some people’s complaints and released a Safari update with the latest beta versions of both operating systems. The search bar remains at the bottom of the screen, but will not go to the top once selected.
Safari on macOS Monterey
Due to the complaints mentioned earlier, Apple has taken a step back (kind of) and has returned the old look for tabs and the URL bar. With the third beta, the tabs are now separated from each other and placed below the URL bar, exactly where you’d expect them when using a browser.
Apple has done the rare and right thing here, giving macOS users the option to choose based on their preference, rather than force them on either. As for the browser’s version on iOS, for now, it looks like it’s only getting better. What are your thoughts, or do you think the changes are too incremental to have any?