The best feature from the iOS 17.3 update will get even better in iOS 17.4





Apple decided to fight back with the Stolen Device Protection feature and if you haven't installed iOS 17.3 to obtain this protection, do so now. I'll still be here waiting for you. Go ahead. Go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. Oh, there you are. Finished installing iOS 17.3? Great, now you need to enable the feature. Go to Face ID & Passcode and scroll to Stolen Device Protection. Tap on Turn On Protection. That's it!

In iOS 17.4, Apple will allow you to have the Stolen Device Protection feature enabled at all times







Now once you have the feature enabled, it will work when you are not at a familiar location (such as home, or the office) by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to verify your identity when you want to take some actions such as applying for a new Apple Card, erasing all content and settings, taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet, using payment methods saved in Safari, and using your iPhone to set up a new device to name a few.









But here's where the real protection comes into play. With certain sensitive tasks that a thief needs to do to take control of your iPhone, such as changing your Apple ID password, changing your iPhone passcode, adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID, turning off Find My, and turning off Stolen Device Protection, there is a one-hour delay before Apple will allow any of these changes to be made. Even after the hour has passed, Face ID or Touch ID must be used to verify your identity. The hour delay gives the victim of an iPhone theft time to realize that his phone is gone and to call Apple and alert the company.

iOS 17.4 could be released on Monday, March 4th







Now as we said, currently the feature can be disabled completely or it can be enabled to work when you are away from a familiar location. And yeah, that makes sense since someone who steals your iPhone isn't likely to change the settings at your home or office. But according to Forbes, with iOS 17.4, Apple will add a new setting that will allow you to have the Stolen Device Protection feature enabled at all times. Frankly, that is the setting I will choose for my iPhone.





Sure, you might find it inconvenient to wait an hour to change your passcode or Apple ID password. However, I believe that you'd find it more inconvenient to have someone steal your iPhone and go rifling through your financial apps while freezing you out of your own phone and private accounts. But hey, that's just me.





Apple just released iOS 17.4 beta 1 for developers . The EU version of the update will include all of the changes Apple said that it will make to the iPhone (more specifically, to iOS, Safari, and the App Store) in the EU's 27 member countries because of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA forces Apple to make these changes by March 8th and as a result, we could see the update released on Monday, March 4th. Enter the date on your calendar.



