Pesky iOS 14 bug will likely not be addressed in the next update
Around a month back, MacRumors reported that some iPhone users are experiencing issues with messaging and notifications and The Verge now reports that the problem seems to be related to iOS 14.
Scores of people have taken to Reddit, Apple Communities, and MacRumors forum to report that they are not getting notifications for SMS texts and iMessages.
Per most complaints, messages are delivered to the recipient's inbox silently, without a pop-up notification or a red badge to alert the user to their arrival. Previously, it was believed that the issue mostly affects the new iPhone 12 series, but it is now becoming clear that this is an iOS 14 bug.
The issue doesn't seem to affect all users the same way. Some say that they do get notifications for some messages, and others say they only get notifications when the phone is not in use.
I am having the same problem I get no notifications of any kind for my messages but only from one person everyone else works fine and I don’t have them muted or silent." - Adogg4244
I have the same. Wired headphones, no bluetooth. When making phone call I receive no notifications of any kind. When phone not in use, I get all notifications." - Hobo4
After iOS 14 update, all my notifications, especially badges, but banners and all as well, have not been working anymore. Whatsapp, wechat, telegram, spark, basically i only see messages when i open those apps. As if the apps were not working in the background and notifications were somehow not pushed. It is extremely annoying as I m missing lots of important messages now." - xtof888
A few users have also come up with solutions such as doing a factory reset or force closing the Messages app every time after sending a message, but they don't seem to work for everyone.
i turned on the location services after I saw that the clock couldn’t sync with my current location. After that, the notifications came in!" - RobertRijsbergen
i had that problem i deleted the messages of that person and it fixed it." -Scottywwww
Well I did the reset as someone did and said it fixed the problem. It did not fix it for me and I am now wasting time putting everything back like it was was before. Still no alert when I receive a text." -lvphotomama
Although Apple is expected to release iOS 14.3 on Monday, The Verge doesn't think it will fix the problem. That's because Apple has already rolled out the second release candidate beta of iOS 14.3 and the problem still persists apparently.
According to a post by Chevyman1977 on Apple Communities, the company engineers are currently trying to resolve the issue.