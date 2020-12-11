Pesky iOS 14 bug will likely not be addressed in the next update

MacRumors reported that some iPhone users are experiencing The Verge now Around a month back,reported that some iPhone users are experiencing issues with messaging and notifications andnow reports that the problem seems to be related to iOS 14.



Scores of people have taken to Reddit, Apple Communities, and MacRumors forum to report that they are not getting notifications for SMS texts and iMessages.



Per most complaints, messages are delivered to the recipient's inbox silently, without a pop-up notification or a red badge to alert the user to their arrival. Previously, it was believed that the issue mostly affects the new iPhone 12 series, but it is now becoming clear that this is an iOS 14 bug.



The issue doesn't seem to affect all users the same way. Some say that they do get notifications for some messages, and others say they only get notifications when the phone is not in use.

















A few users have also come up with solutions such as doing a factory reset or force closing the Messages app every time after sending a message, but they don't seem to work for everyone.

















Although Apple is expected to release iOS 14.3 on Monday, The Verge doesn't think it will fix the problem. That's because Apple has already rolled out the second release candidate beta of iOS 14.3 and the problem still persists apparently.



According to a post by Chevyman1977 on Apple Communities, the company engineers are currently trying to resolve the issue.