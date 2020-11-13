iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Some users say iPhone 12 is failing at the most basic of tasks - messaging

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 13, 2020, 4:24 PM
Some users say iPhone 12 is failing at the most basic of tasks - messaging
A lot of iPhone users are having issues with the Messages app, and most of the complaints reportedly come from iPhone 12 owners.

The problem seems to affect both individual and group chats, with some users saying they don't get notifications when a new message arrives, and others complaining they are not getting texts from some senders at all, as reported by MacRumors

Some users also say that they are unable to see messages sent by Android users in group chats. A few iPhone owners say that messages are delivered with a delay.

Official Apple Support Community and Reddit threads are also filled with similar complaints. The problem might not necessarily be specific to newer iPhone models, and might instead be related to iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2.

A couple of solutions have been proposed by affected users, such as downloading the Verizon Message+ app if you are on Verizon, or resetting network settings, but they do not work for everyone.

Apple Support has reportedly told some users that this is a carrier issue. The problem will likely be fixed with a software update.

Here is what one user had to say regarding the messages bug:

Upgrade to 12 Pro and passed down my 11 to my wife. Few days later she asked why I wasn't responding to the group message thread we have for my family and then I noticed I was not getting them.

Did all the regular troubleshooting, even reset and setup device as new. I was running the iOS 14.2 beta on the 11 prior to update and did not notice the issue. Even now my wife has the 11 running the 14.2 beta and no issues there. T-mobile checked all account settings and it appeared fine, they recommended getting a new 5G SIM card which I did last week but issues remain.

At this point I have to assume the problem is one of two possibilities:
1. there is a bug in iOS 14 that is only related to the new devices (iPhone 12) or
2. the new cellular radios/chips in the iPhone 12 are having issues with all carriers and this needs to be worked out between the carriers and apple

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$799 Special Target $830 Special Bestbuy $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$999 Special Target $999 Special Bestbuy $1300
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more
Popular stories
The best iPhone 12 Pro Max release day deals
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
The future of the phone - crazy concepts that will blow your mind

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils by far the best Google Pixel 4a 5G launch deal in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless