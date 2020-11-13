Some users say iPhone 12 is failing at the most basic of tasks - messaging



The problem seems to affect both individual and group chats, with some users saying they don't get notifications when a new message arrives, and others complaining they are not getting texts from some senders at all, as reported by The problem seems to affect both individual and group chats, with some users saying they don't get notifications when a new message arrives, and others complaining they are not getting texts from some senders at all, as reported by MacRumors





Some users also say that they are unable to see messages sent by Android users in group chats. A few iPhone owners say that messages are delivered with a delay.



and Official Apple Support Community and Reddit threads are also filled with similar complaints. The problem might not necessarily be specific to newer iPhone models, and might instead be related to iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2.



A couple of solutions have been proposed by affected users, such as downloading the Verizon Message+ app if you are on Verizon, or resetting network settings, but they do not work for everyone.



Apple Support has reportedly told some users that this is a carrier issue. The problem will likely be fixed with a software update.





Here is what one user had to say regarding the messages bug:



