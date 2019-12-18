Instagram's new Layout feature lets you upload multiple photos in a Story
Thankfully, starting this week, Instagram confirmed that a new feature called Layout will allow users to capture and share multiple photos in a Story. Instagram has its own separate Layout app that allows users to upload multiple pictures to a Story, which is probably why the company decided to use the same name for the new feature.
The good news is starting today, Instagram Stories has gained the Layout feature directly into the camera, so you can capture pictures and add them to your Story in just a few steps. Of course, you are limited to the layouts offered by Instagram, but it's better than nothing.
