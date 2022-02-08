Important new features are finally coming to Instagram

Important new features are finally coming to Instagram0
Lately, the social network giant has been pushing out security tools that help prevent your Instagram account from being hacked. They’re probably not foolproof, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction. After introducing Security Checkup for Instagram users who believe their accounts have been hacked last year, this feature is now rolling out to everyone on all platforms.
It’s a nifty feature that teaches Instagram users to secure their accounts including checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information (i.e., phone number, email address). The new feature can be found in the Profile menu / Settings / Security / Security Checkup.
To make your Instagram account more secure, we also recommend enabling two-factor authentication via WhatsApp, which is already available on certain countries. The 2FA feature can also be used with a phone number or an authenticator app like Duo Mobile and Google Authentication.
Another important new feature coming to Instagram today is the ability to delete posts in bulk. It might seem a simple feature to have, but Instagram didn’t have it until recently. You can also archive/delete stories, IGTV and Reels, as well as your entire interactions such as comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.
Along with the ability to delete and archive content in bulk, Instagram also added the option to sort and filter content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges. All these tools to manage your accounts can be found in the Profile, just make sure to tap in the upper right corner and then choose “Your activity.”
Finally, there’s a new feature that Instagram is now testing, which will allow people who have lost access to their account to ask their friends to confirm their identity and regain access to their account. No word on when exactly we will have access to this feature, but more details are promised soon.