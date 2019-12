Instagram will now shame you before you post something offensive

Instagram prides itself on actively fighting against bullying through numerous features that prevent people from trolling and/or shaming users of the social network. Today, Instagram announced yet another feature that's meant to prevent users from posting messages that could be considered offensive.Several months ago, Instagram launched a tool that notifies people when their comments may be considered offensive before they're posted. The most recent feature expands on that tool by using the social network's AI to detect a potentially offensive caption.Those who write such messages will receive a prompt informing them that their caption is similar to those reported for bullying and that they might want to reconsider their message. Instagram will let users edit messages before they are posted if they're flagged as potentially offensive.The new feature is meant to educate Instagram users and prevent them from breaking the social network rules and potentially lose their accounts. According to Instagram, the new caption-warning feature will be rolled out in select countries, then expand across the world in the coming months.