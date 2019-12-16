iOS Android Apps

Instagram will now shame you before you post something offensive

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 16, 2019, 1:04 PM
Instagram will now shame you before you post something offensive
Instagram prides itself on actively fighting against bullying through numerous features that prevent people from trolling and/or shaming users of the social network. Today, Instagram announced yet another feature that's meant to prevent users from posting messages that could be considered offensive.

Several months ago, Instagram launched a tool that notifies people when their comments may be considered offensive before they're posted. The most recent feature expands on that tool by using the social network's AI to detect a potentially offensive caption.

Those who write such messages will receive a prompt informing them that their caption is similar to those reported for bullying and that they might want to reconsider their message. Instagram will let users edit messages before they are posted if they're flagged as potentially offensive.

The new feature is meant to educate Instagram users and prevent them from breaking the social network rules and potentially lose their accounts. According to Instagram, the new caption-warning feature will be rolled out in select countries, then expand across the world in the coming months.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

Vokilam
Reply

1. Vokilam

Posts: 1390; Member since: Mar 15, 2018

This is just a way instagram is going to mask conservative opinion - I guarantee it!

posted on 1 hour ago

newbey123
Reply

2. newbey123

Posts: 703; Member since: Mar 19, 2012

Good. Morons should be shamed.

posted on 51 min ago

VariableCheapskate
Reply

3. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 203; Member since: May 29, 2019

So anyone that doesn't lean towards Silicon Valley liberalism, gotcha.

posted on 40 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

4. MsPooks

Posts: 257; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Snowflakes need safe spaces.

posted on 35 min ago

User123456789
Reply

5. User123456789

Posts: 1222; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Then tons of people will see this 100000000x per day.

posted on 32 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
2020-upcoming-new-phones
Best new phones expected in 2020
Poll-favorite-phone-2019
What is your favorite phone of 2019?
android-10-updates-us-samsung-galaxy-s10-europe-galaxy-note-10
Android 10 updates make their way to US Galaxy S10 devices, more Note 10 users in Europe
win-a-motorola-razr-in-the-companys-holiday-sweepstakes
Win a Motorola razr, a Moto G7 Power and more during the 12 Days of Moto sweepstakes
Here-is-why-I-refuse-to-use-a-smartwatch
Here is why I refuse to use a smartwatch
att-5g-network-launch-coverage-availability-devices
AT&T's real 5G network is live in 10 cities, coming to many more in 2020
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
Android-Auto-update-customize-app-drawer
Android Auto now lets you customize your app drawer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless