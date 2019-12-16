Instagram will now shame you before you post something offensive
Those who write such messages will receive a prompt informing them that their caption is similar to those reported for bullying and that they might want to reconsider their message. Instagram will let users edit messages before they are posted if they're flagged as potentially offensive.
The new feature is meant to educate Instagram users and prevent them from breaking the social network rules and potentially lose their accounts. According to Instagram, the new caption-warning feature will be rolled out in select countries, then expand across the world in the coming months.
5 Comments
1. Vokilam
Posts: 1390; Member since: Mar 15, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. newbey123
Posts: 703; Member since: Mar 19, 2012
posted on 51 min ago 0
3. VariableCheapskate
Posts: 203; Member since: May 29, 2019
posted on 40 min ago 1
4. MsPooks
Posts: 257; Member since: Jul 08, 2019
posted on 35 min ago 0
5. User123456789
Posts: 1222; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 32 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):