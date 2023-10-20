Time to vote, Instagram fellows: Polls in the comments coming soon

The comments section is getting pumped

Details lack at this point on how long these comment polls will remain open after they’re open to vote on. It could very well be the case that users who assemble them will have the option to set a timeframe for the poll’s lifespan. Are mail-in ballots permitted?Give or take, half a year has passed since Instagram decided to boost the posts’ comment section. In May, Instagram rolled out the option to post GIFs in the comments (How do you pronounce it – “GIF” or “JIF”? Leave a comment below), while also testing a more tailored Stories experience.