Time to vote, Instagram fellows: Polls in the comments coming soon
It’s not even November 2024 and it’s already time to cast a vote! Some Instagram users are getting a fresh feature that allows them to create polls in the comments on their posts.
Engadget has the story – for now, the new Instagram polls feature is not made available to everyone, but only to select creators who now get to draw more attention to their posts.
The social media’s new feature has been disclosed by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. He announced the test to his broadcast channel, highlighting that Instagram polls could be added to the comments on both feed posts and Reels.
His boss Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his own update that it’s just a small test right now, but soon it will be rolling out to all Instagram accounts.
That’s not the first time Instagram users cast a vote
Of course, polls on Instagram are nothing new, but until now, it was only possible to cast a vote on polls in Stories in the form of a sticker. As the Adam Mosseri screenshot shows, other users could see the statistics behind a given poll – like how many people voted in total.
Details lack at this point on how long these comment polls will remain open after they’re open to vote on. It could very well be the case that users who assemble them will have the option to set a timeframe for the poll’s lifespan. Are mail-in ballots permitted?
The comments section is getting pumped
Give or take, half a year has passed since Instagram decided to boost the posts’ comment section. In May, Instagram rolled out the option to post GIFs in the comments (How do you pronounce it – “GIF” or “JIF”? Leave a comment below), while also testing a more tailored Stories experience.
