Instagram will finally let you post content through a browser

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Instagram will finally let you post content through a browser
Maybe in an effort to combat recent legal issues or simply to stay relevant and ahead of the curve, Instagram has been making some big moves recently. A ton of new features have been added to the social media app, including something called Colabs, two new Reels effects, and even the long-awaited option to share content straight from your browser.

Collabs and new Reels effects


Collabs on Instagram is (already rolling out) a new feature that will allow two accounts to take ownership of a post simultaneously. That post will then effectively show up to both users’ follower groups. You can also do a collaborative Reel Instagram would let you miss out on that, of course.


Speaking of Reels, it is also getting some new additions in the form of two effects called Dynamic Lyrics and Superbeat. The two effects are an example of Instagram’s now well-known copy-paste tactic, as they are very similar to what TikTok offers on its own platform.

Using either Dynamic Lyrics or Superbeat, you will get automatically generated text and visuals to go along with your Reel. Essentially, this makes it even easier and quicker for creators to pump out that fresh content on the regular.

Posting on Instagram through a browser


From all of the new features Instagram has added, the ability to post content through a browser is probably the most noteworthy one. Many users have been asking the social media giant for years to let them share posts through the web version of the app.


Companies and professionals doing business on Instagram will likely benefit the most from being able to post through a browser. Many of them use desktop applications in their workflow to edit their content before sharing it. The difference is that now that content doesn’t have to be transferred onto a phone or a tablet before getting shared.

Posting on Instagram through a browser will be available starting October 21.

