This crazy concept phone changes colors and fully charges in 10 minutes

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 can change color



What other features are included?

Coupled with these crazy features is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with waterfall-like curved edges and a Full-HD+ resolution. It also boasts slim bezels and incorporates a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



Other noteworthy features include a big camera bump on the back. It hosts a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with a 120º field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper that supports up to 60x digital zoom.



Perhaps the least impressive specs can be found on the inside. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 chipset, comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G. Completing the package is 128GB of internal storage with 8GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 11 straight out of the box. Speaking of charging, that’s one of the areas where Infinix has excelled. This device incorporates 160W Ultra Fast Charge technology and 50W wireless charging , in addition to various security protection mechanisms to always ensure safety. The result is a 4,000mAh battery that can be fully charged in 10 minutes with a cable.Coupled with these crazy features is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with waterfall-like curved edges and a Full-HD+ resolution. It also boasts slim bezels and incorporates a 32-megapixel selfie camera.Other noteworthy features include a big camera bump on the back. It hosts a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with a 120º field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper that supports up to 60x digital zoom.Perhaps the least impressive specs can be found on the inside. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 chipset, comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G. Completing the package is 128GB of internal storage with 8GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 11 straight out of the box.





It goes without saying that there are no plans to release this product because it’s a concept device. Nevertheless, it could act as a preview of what’s to come from future Infinix smartphones.



SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Infinix is a lesser-known smartphone brand that has been churning out new devices since 2013 and its latest product — a concept phone — is particularly newsworthy because it incorporates some interesting tech.The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 features the first dual color-changing back cover thanks to a combination of electrochromic and electroluminescent technology — it uses light as the medium and electric field as the process.Infinix has designed the back cover to automatically change color in certain scenarios. When there’s an incoming call, for example, the rear panel will switch from silver to blue. The back of the Concept Phone 2021 will also switch colors when being charged — in that scenario the middle of the device is meant to flash too.