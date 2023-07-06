iMessage lie detector!? Digital artist creates hilarious app features we wish existed
I don’t know about you, but I sure do enjoy some good old satire from time to time. The Internet is full of funny memes, videos that make you laugh, and the occasional comments that become so trendy, they turn into sayings. It was about time for someone to start creating parody app features to give us the joy of seeing what could have been if we had some additional online abilities.
Now, envision those dull online work meetings that some of you endure daily. Let's be honest, they can be dreadfully monotonous, right? But just pause for a moment and dare to imagine having the power to activate every participant's camera simultaneously on Google Meet. I assure you, the scenarios that unfold before your eyes would undoubtedly leave you chuckling for days on end.
Are you a fan of air travel? I certainly am! However, there's this one persistent issue that manages to spoil my cherished experience every single time—without fail. Call it bad luck or fate playing tricks, but as soon as I settle into my seat, it's almost a guarantee that someone with a little bundle of joy will choose the seat right beside me. Now, don't misunderstand me, I adore babies, but you can easily imagine how the flight progresses from that point onward. So, having a convenient "Buy, Buy Baby" option while purchasing a ticket is something I'm confident that many fellow travelers would eagerly choose.
Ever had that nagging feeling that someone is lying to you, even in a chat? Well, thanks to Soren Iverson, there's an incredible solution: the mind-boggling lying detector feature on iMessage. Just picture it actually exists! It's not hard to imagine that such a feature could potentially bring about the end of many relationships, right?
Remember those good old days when seeking directions meant stopping a stranger on the street? If you don't recall that, well, you're probably too young. But if you do, then the next feature will surely evoke a wave of nostalgia. Imagine this: Google Maps offering an option to ask for directions. And if someone asks you and you choose not to comply, you can say goodbye to Google Maps altogether. It's a delightful approach to encourage helpfulness, wouldn't you agree?
With all the available wearables on the market, we've somehow gotten used to tracking our health or sharing our fitness accomplishments, steps, and all sorts of health data we can get our hands on. Well, it's about time for the Apple Health Fart Rate Monitor. Don't you want to know how many times you've farted today and share it on Instagram, for example?
Just don't share the last one on Tinder, though, since the chance to get a date with this data, available online, might be pretty low. On the other hand, Tinder hygiene warnings might be a nice feature that should exist in reality. Come on, Soren Iverson, pitch the idea to the company! Who knows, they might adopt it.
And if this article turns out to be a disaster and I have to look for a new job, this next feature might just be what I'll need. The LinkedIn feature to apply for every job on the platform in one click is something you might have thought about if you recently went through the process of searching for a new job. Imagine how easy it would be if this feature was real. Maybe it won't help you much, but at least you would know you've tried to apply for every single available position.
Do you have any ideas for weird app features that, if not making our lives easier, at least make us have some fun?
Twitter user Soren Iverson is certainly succeeding in creating fictional features for already popular apps that will brighten your life with smiles, laughs, and unexpected outcomes.
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
Image Credit–Soren Iverson
