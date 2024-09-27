Huawei's Mate XT isn't likely to stand alone in the tri-foldable arena for long
Huawei Mate XT | Image credit – PhoneArena
Since Huawei first showed and then later launched the world’s first tri-foldable smartphone, the Mate XT, buzz has been building around other companies crafting their own versions. Recently, we mentioned that the Chinese brand Honor is likely working on a similar device, which could be just 10 mm thick when folded. Now, there is even a projected timeline for its release.
We can see Honor’s tri-fold phone as soon as next year
According to the same source that revealed Honor’s plans for a 10 mm thick tri-foldable, the company is expected to unveil the device next year at IFA Berlin 2025, set for September 5 to 9.
Oppo and Vivo has no plans for a tri-folder phone for now, Honor on the other hand, the development is already a long way off and it might be seen at next year's IFA. pic.twitter.com/oaIOf5KYhe— Teme (特米)(@RODENT950) September 27, 2024
IFA is the world’s biggest consumer electronics and home appliances showcase, where many new products make their debut. So, it wouldn’t be shocking if Honor indeed chooses this event to unveil its first tri-foldable smartphone.
But that’s not all the tipster revealed. It looks like Oppo, despite recently showcasing its own tri-fold concept, and vivo currently have no plans to launch a tri-fold smartphone. Of course, this could change in a flash, but for now, don’t hold your breath waiting for either of them to drop one.
However, the competition in the tri-foldable arena is heating up. Even though Oppo and vivo might not be in the mix at the moment, other Chinese brands are gearing up to enter the foldable fray. Xiaomi, for instance, is rumored to be developing its own tri-foldable, and there is a chance we might even see it before Honor’s offering.
The rumored Xiaomi foldable might be part of the Mix lineup, and there is buzz that we could catch a sneak peek of the phone, or at least a prototype, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March 2025.
With more brands eyeing this innovative form factor, especially following Huawei’s successful launch, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a surge of new players entering the tri-fold market soon. And this could only mean one thing: we are likely to see tri-foldables getting better and probably even more affordable as time goes on.
