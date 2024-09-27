Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Huawei's Mate XT isn't likely to stand alone in the tri-foldable arena for long

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei Xiaomi honor
Huawei Mate XT in black color displayed in its folded state, resting on a table.
Huawei Mate XT | Image credit – PhoneArena

Since Huawei first showed and then later launched the world’s first tri-foldable smartphone, the Mate XT, buzz has been building around other companies crafting their own versions. Recently, we mentioned that the Chinese brand Honor is likely working on a similar device, which could be just 10 mm thick when folded. Now, there is even a projected timeline for its release.

We can see Honor’s tri-fold phone as soon as next year


According to the same source that revealed Honor’s plans for a 10 mm thick tri-foldable, the company is expected to unveil the device next year at IFA Berlin 2025, set for September 5 to 9.


IFA is the world’s biggest consumer electronics and home appliances showcase, where many new products make their debut. So, it wouldn’t be shocking if Honor indeed chooses this event to unveil its first tri-foldable smartphone.

But that’s not all the tipster revealed. It looks like Oppo, despite recently showcasing its own tri-fold concept, and vivo currently have no plans to launch a tri-fold smartphone. Of course, this could change in a flash, but for now, don’t hold your breath waiting for either of them to drop one.

However, the competition in the tri-foldable arena is heating up. Even though Oppo and vivo might not be in the mix at the moment, other Chinese brands are gearing up to enter the foldable fray. Xiaomi, for instance, is rumored to be developing its own tri-foldable, and there is a chance we might even see it before Honor’s offering.

The rumored Xiaomi foldable might be part of the Mix lineup, and there is buzz that we could catch a sneak peek of the phone, or at least a prototype, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March 2025.

Recommended Stories
With more brands eyeing this innovative form factor, especially following Huawei’s successful launch, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a surge of new players entering the tri-fold market soon. And this could only mean one thing: we are likely to see tri-foldables getting better and probably even more affordable as time goes on.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates
Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: The new Apple Watch Series 10 joins the old Pixel 8 and more in the spotlight
Weekly deals roundup: The new Apple Watch Series 10 joins the old Pixel 8 and more in the spotlight
Reputable leaker confirms 16GB RAM for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Reputable leaker confirms 16GB RAM for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Amazon's head-turning Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition deal is still up for grabs
WhatsApp to make unfinished messages easy to find
WhatsApp to make unfinished messages easy to find
Honor Magic 7 series expected to debut as early as next month
Honor Magic 7 series expected to debut as early as next month
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless