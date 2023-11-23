Huawei, Xiaomi phones beat out the iPhone during China's recent shopping holiday

During the two weeks from October 30th to November 12th, Counterpoint says that iPhone sales in China declined 4%. Meanwhile, led by its first 5G flagship series in three years, Huawei's Singles' Day sales rose 66% year-over-year while Xiaomi's sales rose 28% during the same period. Thanks to the gains scored by those two manufacturers, overall smartphone sales in the country during the Singles' Day shopping holiday rose 5% year-over-year.