More Huawei Mate X3 specs leak ahead of official reveal
Just a couple of days ago, official teasers for the upcoming Huawei Mate X3 announcement leaked online, and coincidentally, Ross Young posted some specs on his Twitter account. Now, there has been yet another leak of information about the Chinese company's high-end foldable phone.

According to a post on Weibo (by DigitalChatStation, which is a pretty solid source), the Mate X3 will come equipped with a 120Hz inner folding screen with a 2K resolution. The diagonal will be 7.8 inches, which falls in line with previous leaks on the subject.

Another piece of information sheds some light on the camera system of the Huawei Mate X3. Apparently, the main camera will use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, while according to previous rumors, the ultrawide snapper will rely on a Sony IMX688, and the periscope zoom lens will use a Sony IMX351 sensor.

Good news for fans of wireless charging: the Mate X3 will be the first Huawei foldable to support this feature. The company somehow found space for the charging coils, despite teasing the device as lightweight and sturdy.

Further down the leaked spec sheet, we find an IPX8 water resistance rating, which basically means the devices will be able to handle being submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Kunlun glass, which is on the back and above the 6.45-inch OLED cover display, completes the protection package.

Lastly, previous leaks pointed toward a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the same used in the Galaxy Fold 4, but the difference here is that the Huawei Mate X3 will use a modified 4G version, due to the restrictions imposed by the US. The phone will come with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, and will also have satellite communication baked in. The official announcement is expected tomorrow - March 23rd.

