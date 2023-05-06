Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Render of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro shows a new look for the XMAGE camera module

Huawei Camera
Render of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro shows a new look for the XMAGE camera module
Now that Huawei is back to its previous schedule of releasing two flagships a year, we expect the Mate 60 series to be released possibly during the third quarter of 2023. The beleaguered Chinese manufacturer already introduced the photography-focused (no pun intended) P60 line and released it earlier this year. Where the earlier flagship is all about photography, the Mate 60 series will include plenty of the latest innovations and technology developed by the company.

Last year's Mate 50 Pro was a hot number that not only had looks, but also had some great features including a variable aperture for the primary rear camera, 6 meter (19 feet 8 inches) water resistance, Huawei's own durable Kunlun glass, satellite connectivity, and Low Battery Emergency Mode.

The photography system used in last year's Mate 50 line was Huawei's own XMAGE mobile photography platform. The contract between Huawei and photography firm Leica reportedly expired in 2021 and now Leica's photography platform is used exclusively on Xiaomi phones. The camera module on the Mate 50 line was round and the Mate 50 Pro featured a 50MP sensor with f/1.4 – f/4.0 adjustable aperture and optical imaging stabilization (OIS), an Ultra-wide camera backed with a 13MP sensor and an aperture of f/2.2, and a Telephoto periscope lens backed with a 64MP sensor with 3.5x optical zoom capabilities.

Render of the XMAGE camera module on the back of a lilac Huawei Mate 60 Pro - Render of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro shows a new look for the XMAGE camera module
Render of the XMAGE camera module on the back of a lilac Huawei Mate 60 Pro

According to Twitter tipster @RODENT950, the Mate 60 series is made of 5 different models at this stage which means that we could see a mid-range Mate 60 E, the Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and the Mate RS. That's only four models, but one of the five currently being developed could be canceled. We expect the Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and Mate 60 RS to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 5G connectivity disabled.

The camera module for the Mate 60 series looks a little different than the one used on last year's models according to a render posted by the tipster. Instead of being a complete circle, it is made up of two half-circles with a horizontal band in the middle bearing the same color as the back of the phone. By the way, in case you were wondering about the color of the Mate 60 unit in the render, it is lilac.

There is still plenty of time to go before the countdown clock starts ticking for the Mate 60 series which means we should see many more leaks ahead. If you're a big Huawei fan waiting for the firm's best phone of 2023 to be unveiled and released, keep checking in right here for the latest.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is ridiculously inexpensive right now
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless