Will Huawei working on some of the highest-end tech in the EU turn into a security disaster?

What do we mean by soft-ban? Well, that's related to the EU's way of handling said ban. Due to security concerns, the bloc ushered out a recommendation to all participating countries to ban Huawei. But, as we all know, recommendations aren't obligatory and therefore are subject to being completely ignored .

And if you are thinking that some of these sound like exactly the type of areas, where concerns over privacy may arise, then you are on the right track.

Okay, in summary: Huawei is developing stuff for the EU, in the EU, while being banned from the EU.And it is gettingto do it too! The weirdest part of it all is that despite the ban being precisely due to security concerns, Huawei is developing tech in the following areas:It is as if the company has been banned from being a part of the currently active systems, but allowed to be a part of the creation of the ones that areto be used by the EU in the future? We can’t say if that is the case for sure, but it doeslike it.Some EU officials have been shocked that this hasn’t raised any red flags thus far, but at least Huawei is appreciating the collaboration. Whether it will last — and what fruits it will bear — is something that only the future may tell us, though.