Huawei has surprises in store for its 2025 flagship lines





The Pura 80 series will reportedly be powered by an optimized Kirin chipset that will be optimized to make the phones more power-efficient. As we noted, even when it was known as the "P-series," the Pura line includes a high-performance camera system. The 2025 Pura 80 models will help users take sharp photos in low-light environments thanks to its use of a 1-inch camera sensor.











The Pura 80 will reportedly add a second lens with variable aperture. Besides the main camera on the back of the phone, the ultra-wide camera on the Pura 80 is expected to also include the feature which allows the user to customize the size of the lens opening.

Huawei's second flagship phone each year is the innovative Mate line. Usually released during the fourth quarter, The Mate series includes the latest new features developed by Huawei. According to leaker @DirectorShiGuan, the Chinese manufacturer is going to shake up the Mate 80 series by offering two small-screen models. One might carry a 6.3-inch display while the other could feature a 6.5-inch screen. The full-size Mate 80 could come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel. Last year's Mate 70 lineup included a base model with a 6.7-inch screen. The Mate 70 Pro and RS Ultimate Design variants each had a 6.9-inch display. Offering smaller-screened versions of the Mate 80 line will allow Huawei to offer Pro-grade flagship phones at a lower price point.





Unlike last year when Huawei had a flat screen on the Mate 70 and a quad-curved screen on the Mate 70 Pro and Mate 70 RS. Reports say that Huawei will use a flat panel for all Mate 80 handsets. The panel on last year's Mate 70 Pro was a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 2500 nits. It also included second-gen Kunlun Glass which is Huawei's own drop-resistant strengthened glass for use on its smartphones.