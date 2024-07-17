HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system is now a bargain during Amazon Prime Day at almost $400 off

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
As Amazon’s Prime Day has commenced, the discounts are through the roof. One of the vastly discounted products is HTC’s Vive Pro 2 VR system. This Prime Day you can save almost $400 on the device, or 29% to be exact. There’s a deal for the headset-only version of the product if you already have accessories, which comes with an even greater 31% discount.

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system with two controllers now $660 off

Amazon is slashing the price of the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system by half. Take advantage of this amazingly good discount while stock lasts. Offer includes two wireless controllers and docks.
$667 off (48%)
$732
$1399
Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Pro 2 - headset-only, now 27$ off at Amazon Prime Day

If you already have accessories, there's an equally appealing offer on for the headset-only pack. Grab it now.
$137 off (27%)
$362
$499
Buy at Amazon

If you opt for the full HTC Vive Pro 2 virtual-reality system, you get not one, but two pairs of controllers and base stations, batteries included.

Both the headset-only and VR system deals are now seeing their lowest prices ever, just like it was during Black Friday last year. Keep in mind that this is a product which when on sale doesn’t last for long, so we suggest you take your chances now while stock is available and the deal isn’t expired.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 boasts impressive specs, especially at its current price point, have a look:

  • LCD screens with a resolution of 2,448 x 2,448 per eye
  • A variable 90Hz-120Hz refresh rate
  • A 120° field of view
  • Supports passthrough view for AR experiences
  • Uses USB-C for audio output
  • With a built-in dual microphone
  • Eye-relief technology, including an IPD adjustment range of 57–72mm

This means that the Vive Pro 2 is a very capable VR headset. It isn’t the cheapest among its rivals, but that is because it offers supreme display quality and AR capabilities. Also, HTC has been in the VR game for a while now, and its experience in this segment is something you can count on regarding the final quality of the product you get.

If you’re ready to take on the world of virtual reality gaming or want to upgrade from an older VR headset, now might be the best time to do it.
Iskren Gaidarov Mobile Tech Reviewer and Affiliate Content Lead
Iskren, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been passionate about technology since his childhood, sparked by his early experiences with phones like the Ericsson T28 and Sony Ericsson P910i. After earning a bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism, he turned his fascination with smartphones into a career, with a particular interest in Apple and Motorola. Outside of his tech pursuits, Iskren enjoys watching TV series, movies, driving, and has a deep passion for cars and Formula 1. He looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly the potential of rollable smartphones.

