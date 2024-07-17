HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system is now a bargain during Amazon Prime Day at almost $400 off
As Amazon’s Prime Day has commenced, the discounts are through the roof. One of the vastly discounted products is HTC’s Vive Pro 2 VR system. This Prime Day you can save almost $400 on the device, or 29% to be exact. There’s a deal for the headset-only version of the product if you already have accessories, which comes with an even greater 31% discount.
If you opt for the full HTC Vive Pro 2 virtual-reality system, you get not one, but two pairs of controllers and base stations, batteries included.
The HTC Vive Pro 2 boasts impressive specs, especially at its current price point, have a look:
This means that the Vive Pro 2 is a very capable VR headset. It isn’t the cheapest among its rivals, but that is because it offers supreme display quality and AR capabilities. Also, HTC has been in the VR game for a while now, and its experience in this segment is something you can count on regarding the final quality of the product you get.
If you’re ready to take on the world of virtual reality gaming or want to upgrade from an older VR headset, now might be the best time to do it.
Both the headset-only and VR system deals are now seeing their lowest prices ever, just like it was during Black Friday last year. Keep in mind that this is a product which when on sale doesn’t last for long, so we suggest you take your chances now while stock is available and the deal isn’t expired.
- LCD screens with a resolution of 2,448 x 2,448 per eye
- A variable 90Hz-120Hz refresh rate
- A 120° field of view
- Supports passthrough view for AR experiences
- Uses USB-C for audio output
- With a built-in dual microphone
- Eye-relief technology, including an IPD adjustment range of 57–72mm
