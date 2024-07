HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system is now a bargain during Amazon Prime Day at almost $400 off

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system with two controllers now $660 off Amazon is slashing the price of the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR system by half. Take advantage of this amazingly good discount while stock lasts. Offer includes two wireless controllers and docks. $667 off (48%) $732 $1399 Buy at Amazon HTC Vive Pro 2 - headset-only, now 27$ off at Amazon Prime Day If you already have accessories, there's an equally appealing offer on for the headset-only pack. Grab it now. $137 off (27%) $362 $499 Buy at Amazon

LCD screens with a resolution of 2,448 x 2,448 per eye

A variable 90Hz-120Hz refresh rate

A 120° field of view

Supports passthrough view for AR experiences

Uses USB-C for audio output

With a built-in dual microphone

Eye-relief technology, including an IPD adjustment range of 57–72mm

As Amazon’s Prime Day has commenced, the discounts are through the roof. One of the vastly discounted products is HTC’s Vive Pro 2 VR system. This Prime Day you can save almost $400 on the device, or 29% to be exact. There’s a deal for the headset-only version of the product if you already have accessories, which comes with an even greater 31% discount.If you opt for the full HTC Vive Pro 2 virtual-reality system, you get not one, but two pairs of controllers and base stations, batteries included.Both the headset-only and VR system deals are now seeing their lowest prices ever, just like it was during Black Friday last year. Keep in mind that this is a product which when on sale doesn’t last for long, so we suggest you take your chances now while stock is available and the deal isn’t expired.The HTC Vive Pro 2 boasts impressive specs, especially at its current price point, have a look:This means that the Vive Pro 2 is a very capable VR headset . It isn’t the cheapest among its rivals, but that is because it offers supreme display quality and AR capabilities. Also, HTC has been in the VR game for a while now, and its experience in this segment is something you can count on regarding the final quality of the product you get.If you’re ready to take on the world of virtual reality gaming or want to upgrade from an older, now might be the best time to do it.