HTC U23 Pro is now official with 6.7-inch OLED display, 108MP rear camera, and a 3.5mm earphone jack

As expected, Taiwan phone manufacturer HTC announced this morning the HTC U23 Pro. This is the first U-series handset released by HTC since the U20 5G was launched in 2020. The phone is equipped with a Gorilla Glass Victus-protected 6.7-inch OLED display carrying an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) and a 120Hz refresh rate. HTC decided on powering the device with the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Configuration options include a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and a variant with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. There is a microSD slot in case additional storage capacity is required. The rumored 108MP primary camera on the back module turned out to be true and is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing centered hole-punch camera weighs in at 32MP.


HTC is including a 3.5mm earphone jack on the U23 Pro which is rated IP67 for protection from dust and water. The phone can be submerged in clear water to a depth of 3 feet 4 inches (1 meter) for up to 30 minutes. Keeping the lights on is a 4600mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The device does feature reverse wireless charging which means that a compatible device can use the rear panel as a wireless charging pad. The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the power button along the right side of the phone.

The HTC U23 Pro in Coffee Black and Snow White
The HTC U23 Pro in Coffee Black and Snow White

Besides having Android 13 pre-installed, the device also comes with HTC's VIVERSE app allowing it to work with the VIVE XR Elite mixed reality headset, which would need to be purchased separately. The HTC U23 Pro does support 5G and is available in Coffee Black and Snow White. The model with 8GB of  RAM is priced at $550 (€510/INR45,505) and the 12GB variant will cost you a little more at $585 (€540/INR48,185).

The HTC U23 Pro is available through the company's U.K. online store  and can be pre-ordered now. The HTC U23 Pro in Coffee Black will start shipping on June 5th while the Snow White version will be released on June 18th. Those who pre-order now until June 4th will receive a pair of free wireless earbuds valued at £69/$86.

