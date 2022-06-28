HTC is back with the Desire 22 Pro, another specialized phone









It also went full circle and merged its two passions - phones and virtual reality - by releasing the HTC Desire 22 Pro, a phone destined for your journey through the metaverse and a successor to last year's 21 Pro that aimed to usher in the 5G revolution for the brand. Wait, what?





HTC Desire 22 Pro specs and features





The Desire 22 Pro is " designed for immersive experiences in a world where the physical, digital, and virtual interconnect – and with the capacity to run 2D and 3D content on extended reality (XR) devices ," clarifies HTC, while the specs are a pretty good match for the price.





The HTC Desire 22 Pro sports a 6.6" 1080p screen capable of 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. Generous 8GB of RAM but just 128GB of storage complete the memory picture.





As for cameras, there is a 32MP front-facing one nested in the display's top left corner hole, while the rear shooters form a decent kit with a 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP depth sensor.





The depth sensor seems to be there for count, rather than the ability to create some VR shenanigans, as HTC touts the Desire 22 Pro as the perfect companion to its newly released Vive Flow VR headset. The gear is HTC's gateway to its own augmented reality Viverse and the phone is backed by a decent 4,520 mAh battery capacity with wireless, as well as reverse charging support.





HTC Desire 22 Pro price, release date, and colors





The HTC Desire 22 Pro is available in two colors - golden and somber black edition - and offers IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. Depending on the market, it may or may not include HTC's cryptocurrency wallet when it it is launched on August 1.





HTC has priced the Desire 22 Pro , its first metaverse-friendly phone at £399 in the UK. That's a pretty decent price for the specs, yet we doubt the Desire 22 Pro will ever make it to this side of the pond, at least officially.

After selling most of its employees and technology to Google for working on Pixel phones, HTC has been focused on augmented and virtual reality gear, or specialized phones like the blockchain-oriented Exodus line.