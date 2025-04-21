HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit

The lawsuit also accused HP of using false urgency to push people to buy. Some product pages claimed there were only one or two units left or that the deal was for a limited time only. However, the products often stayed available well beyond the supposed deadline or quantity limit. According to the complaint, this strategy was designed to pressure customers into making quick decisions, thinking they might miss out.Although HP has not admitted to any wrongdoing, the company agreed to the $4 million settlement. That money will go into a fund that pays out to eligible customers, covers legal fees, and provides up to $5,000 each to the two people who first filed the lawsuit.The exact amount each person will receive depends on which products they bought, with a list of eligible items including models from HP's Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion lines, as well as certain keyboards and wireless mice.