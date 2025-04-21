Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Laptops
Laptop by HP.
Do you have a laptop – or a desktop, a keyboard or a mouse – by HP? Have you bought one of the aforementioned gadgets on sale between June 5, 2021, and October 28, 2024? If so, well, you may soon be able to receive between $10 and $100 as part of a $4 million settlement.

The reason for the payout is that HP was accused of using misleading pricing to make shoppers think they were getting bigger discounts than they actually were.

According to the lawsuit, HP often displayed products with fake "original" prices, using strike-through text and messages like "Save $100 instantly". These higher prices made it seem like the customer was getting a great deal, but in many cases, the product was almost never sold at the supposed original price.

One example in the case involved a customer who bought an HP All-in-One computer for $899.99. HP advertised it as being marked down from $999.99, but court documents said the same computer had already been selling for $899.99 for months before the purchase, meaning the "discount" was not real. I'm witnessing similar practices all the time, and it's sickening. Companies just take advantage of people who do not keep an eye on electronics' prices.



The lawsuit also accused HP of using false urgency to push people to buy. Some product pages claimed there were only one or two units left or that the deal was for a limited time only. However, the products often stayed available well beyond the supposed deadline or quantity limit. According to the complaint, this strategy was designed to pressure customers into making quick decisions, thinking they might miss out.

Although HP has not admitted to any wrongdoing, the company agreed to the $4 million settlement. That money will go into a fund that pays out to eligible customers, covers legal fees, and provides up to $5,000 each to the two people who first filed the lawsuit.

The exact amount each person will receive depends on which products they bought, with a list of eligible items including models from HP's Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion lines, as well as certain keyboards and wireless mice.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
This is why 171 iPhones never made it to the T-Mobile subscribers who ordered them
This is why 171 iPhones never made it to the T-Mobile subscribers who ordered them
Tim Cook “extremely anxious” as iPhone 17 inventory runs into problems
Tim Cook “extremely anxious” as iPhone 17 inventory runs into problems
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless