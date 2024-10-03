Subscribe to access exclusive content
The origami foldable from Honor is great and all, but on planet Earth people still want an iPhone

By
2comments
Articles honor
The Mate XT by Huawei in red on a white background.
Imagine a smartphone that folds.

Now, imagine one that folds again, from the other side!

No, no that! I'm not talking about the (pictured above) Huawei Mate XT – the $3,000 folding harmonica (that's also being sold for $21,190 by some resellers) is a tri-foldable. It looks like an accordion.

I'm talking about a phone that folds like an origami, if you will.

Apparently, it's Honor that has the honor to manufacture such a device.

Tri-fold phones are already old news: Honor working on phone that folds multiple ways

Here's what the patent apparently looks like:

Image credit – CNIPA

In the last 30 years, we had to go through some major design shocks. The brands first asked us to accept the tank-like phones with protruding antennas and keyboard covers that flipped out. Then, the antennas were taken care of (what I mean by "taken care of" is exactly what every other Little Italy mobster means, too).

Then, the phones either had a physical keyboard and weren't bending (think of the good old Nokia 3310, or did the fancy flip (think of the foxy Motorola Razr V3).

Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer

