Honor Magic V series charging capabilities revealed ahead of global launch at MWC

You might recall the Honor Magic V getting revealed last November . However, that was the Chinese variant, but a global version was promised too. You've certainly noticed a lot of buzz surrounding the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, so would it come as a shocker if we let you know that the global versions of the Magic V series is going to be showcased there?The latest Honor flagships series consists of a vanilla, Pro and Ultimate version, with a pinch of rumors surrounding a possible appearance of a Lite model, but let's not digress. We're expecting all of the non-rumored phones to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , but we couldn't be sure if the specs will remain the same outside of China.Now, thanks to a report from MyFixGuide , a 3C (China Compulsory Certification) was uncovered, which points to the charging capabilities of Magic V Pro and Magic V Ultra models. Surprise-surprise: it's 66W for both, unlike the rumored 100W.





We've got your gap solution right here! Simple – it takes real Magic to close the gap. Join us to #UnleashthePowerofMagic at MWC 2023 on Feb 27 at 1:30pm (CET). #HONORMagicVs#HONORMagic5#MWC23pic.twitter.com/cWSM7xJcEH — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 8, 2023



Both phones have been tested — and will presumably come with — the same 66W charger, which can output at 10W, 40W and 66W. If, however, you’d like to use a legacy — meaning, third-party or older generation — charger, the input will be limited to 40W.



Honor are primarily flexing about their foldable flagships’ creaseless design and the intricate engineering that went into achieving such a feat. That, however, should definitely not leave you thinking that these smartphones won’t deliver on performance too.



Naturally, with the WMC event at Barcelona being scheduled for the end of this month, there will be ample opportunity to witness what these flagships are all about soon. Not to mention: seeing if that interesting rumor about a Magic V Lite will come to fruition.