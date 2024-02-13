Honor and Gameloft want you to game on a foldable

Honor Magic V2

"By reconstructing the mobile game rendering process using shader replacement technology, reimagining physical textures with GPU-based edge reconstruction technology, and integrating the graphics rendering capabilities of foldable devices with AI, Honor and Gameloft have reimagined Asphalt 9: Legends to provide gamers with fluid, high-fidelity visuals and ultra-fast response times perfectly adjusted to a large foldable screen for an immersive visual and auditory experience,"









We don't know how good this shader replacement technology actually is, as the optimized game will launch officially later this month (most likely at the MWC event in Barcelona). The Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 is yet to receive its official pricing, but we expect it to be one of the most expensive foldables of late.



The good news is that if you opt for the much more affordable (although it's not the right word when the phone costs 2000 euros) regular Honor Magic V2 , you will be able to play Asphalt 9 with all the goodies mentioned above.



The Honor Magic V2 is already available globally (check out our review) for £1,699.99/1,999,99 euros with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and is available in Purple and Black. We have to wait and see if such collaborations will spawn optimized games on other foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the OnePlus Open

Don't you just hate it when you just broke the bank to buy a foldable only to find that gaming on the inner, square-like screen is not the best experience ever? Well, Honor and Gameloft feel your pain. The two companies today announced a partnership to optimize the gaming experience on the Porsche DesignRSR.Fittingly, the first title to get optimized is Asphalt 9: Legends. The racer now runs at 120 frames per second at the native resolution of the, and the game aspect ratio has been tweaked as well to make the most of the big 7.92-inch screen of the foldable.reads part of the official announcement.