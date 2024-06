HMD’s next budget-friendly tablet is even cheaper than the T21

HMD Tab Lite | Image credit — @smashx_60





HMD seems to have picked up the torch dropped by Nokia , it’s the only explanation we have regarding the Finnish company’s portfolio of products. Just like it did with the Nokia-branded phones it launched in the last couple of years, HMD is flooding the market with very cheap devices Since it ended the partnership with Nokia earlier, HMD is readying a bunch of budget-friendly phones and tablets, which will be released on the market under its own name.It’s no coincidence that these upcoming devices look very much like Nokia-branded products that are already available on the market. That said, HMD’s next cheap tablet is the Tab Lite. A render of the slate has been recently leaked on Twitter , along with its specs and price.This looks very much like the Nokia/HMD T21, so the only differences are related to hardware and price. Specs-wise, it appears that the HMD Tab Lite will be a cheaper version of the T21.For instance, the HMD Tab Lite is said to feature an 8.7-inch LCD 1340p display (560 nits), an 8-megapixel main sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. On the inside, the tablet is rumored to pack a 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card).Also, the tablet will be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. HMD Tab Lite will reportedly be available in black, Blue, and Pink for around €150. In comparison, the T21 was priced to sell for €240 at launch.