HMD’s next budget-friendly tablet is even cheaper than the T21
HMD Tab Lite | Image credit — @smashx_60
HMD seems to have picked up the torch dropped by Nokia, it’s the only explanation we have regarding the Finnish company’s portfolio of products. Just like it did with the Nokia-branded phones it launched in the last couple of years, HMD is flooding the market with very cheap devices.
Since it ended the partnership with Nokia earlier, HMD is readying a bunch of budget-friendly phones and tablets, which will be released on the market under its own name.
It’s no coincidence that these upcoming devices look very much like Nokia-branded products that are already available on the market. That said, HMD’s next cheap tablet is the Tab Lite. A render of the slate has been recently leaked on Twitter, along with its specs and price.
This looks very much like the Nokia/HMD T21, so the only differences are related to hardware and price. Specs-wise, it appears that the HMD Tab Lite will be a cheaper version of the T21.
For instance, the HMD Tab Lite is said to feature an 8.7-inch LCD 1340p display (560 nits), an 8-megapixel main sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. On the inside, the tablet is rumored to pack a 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card).
Also, the tablet will be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. HMD Tab Lite will reportedly be available in black, Blue, and Pink for around €150. In comparison, the T21 was priced to sell for €240 at launch.
