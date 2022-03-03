 Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android - PhoneArena

Games

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
As expected, Square Enix has just released a new entry in the Hitman Sniper, but it looks like the game is plagued by major issues that prevents Android users from playing the game. We’re not sure if that’s the case with the iOS version of the game too, but there are a lot of negative reviews on Google Play Store, and they all point to the same issue.

Although Square Enix is aware of the issue that’s related to its backend, this doesn’t bode well for one of the most anticipated mobile games. Obviously, developers will iron out these pesky bugs, so it’s just a matter of might until the game becomes playable.

In case you missed any news about Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, this is a sniping game where you take contracts and try to complete all objectives to earn money. The game has several assassins to choose from, each with their own backstory, rifle and abilities, so it’s up to players to choose the one that fits their playstyle.

A true successor of the Hitman Sniper series, The Shadows is now available for download via Google Play Store and App Store. Unlike the previous Hitman games, this one is free, although it does include in-app purchases.

