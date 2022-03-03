Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android0
Although Square Enix is aware of the issue that’s related to its backend, this doesn’t bode well for one of the most anticipated mobile games. Obviously, developers will iron out these pesky bugs, so it’s just a matter of might until the game becomes playable.
In case you missed any news about Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, this is a sniping game where you take contracts and try to complete all objectives to earn money. The game has several assassins to choose from, each with their own backstory, rifle and abilities, so it’s up to players to choose the one that fits their playstyle.
A true successor of the Hitman Sniper series, The Shadows is now available for download via Google Play Store and App Store. Unlike the previous Hitman games, this one is free, although it does include in-app purchases.
Things that are NOT allowed: