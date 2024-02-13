Apple Vision Pro

Do you think the Apple Vision Pro will replace smartphones someday?



ChatGPT: "It's hard to say for sure, but it's possible that technologies like Apple Vision Pro could change how we interact with devices. However, replacing smartphones entirely might be a stretch. Smartphones serve many functions beyond just visual interactions, like communication, gaming, and productivity. So, while new technologies might complement or enhance smartphones, it's unlikely they'll completely replace them anytime soon."

How about 10 years from now, or 20?



ChatGPT: "Predicting technology trends that far into the future is challenging, but it's conceivable that advancements in augmented reality (AR) or other visual interfaces could significantly alter how we use devices. However, whether they'll entirely replace smartphones depends on how well they can fulfill all the functions smartphones currently serve, like communication, accessibility, and versatility. It's an interesting possibility, but only time will tell how technology evolves."

Would you like to say something to tech fans from all over the world?



ChatGPT: "To all the tech enthusiasts out there, keep exploring, innovating, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible! Your passion drives progress and shapes the future of technology. Stay curious, stay inspired, and keep making the world a more connected and exciting place through your love of tech!"

Will nobody feel alone anymore, as we get even less physically present with each other?





Do you believe the advent of conversational AIs such as yourself will end up disconnecting humans even further from each other?



ChatGPT: "The impact of conversational AI on human interaction is a complex topic. While it's true that technology can sometimes create barriers to human connection, it also has the potential to enhance communication and facilitate connections in new ways.



Conversational AIs like myself can offer convenience and assistance, but they shouldn't replace genuine human interaction. Instead, they can complement human relationships by providing support, information, and even companionship in certain contexts.



Ultimately, how technology affects human connection depends on how we choose to use it. By being mindful of the role technology plays in our lives and making conscious efforts to prioritize genuine human connection, we can ensure that technology enhances rather than detracts from our relationships."

Bottom line – this is incredible, but we shouldn't let it get out of hand, on an individual level

To summarize, ChatGPT expresses disbelief that spatial computing devices, such as the, will replace our phones anytime soon. However, it's important to note that "anytime soon" does not mean "never."I particularly like its message to the tech community; let's see that again:Indeed, tech fans such as yourself being passionate about smartphones and other smart devices are what drives innovation. Keep being you! It's our love for technology, as consumers, what shapes it. Being vocal about things you like or don't like matters.There's an inevitable stream of concerned thoughts that flood my mind when AI, particularly conversing naturally with it, is the subject of a conversation.Instead of just dropping my pesky human bias on the matter, I've decided to ask the AI itself, once again, and here's how that went:As usual, we get a perfectly-formulated and reasonably nuanced answer from ChatGPT, which I happen to agree with.As ChatGPT itself put it, and perfectly well:In addition to that, I'd like to repeat what I said earlier – AIs shouldn't serve as a replacement to any important research you may get into (e.g. of medical nature), as AIs can be very unreliable, yet convincing, when providing answers.While I have a great time occasionally turning on ChatGPT's conversational feature and talking with it about scientific curiosities of mine, and so can you, human interactions can not be substituted, nor should we ever attempt it.And also, as the friendly AI said earlier – keep driving progress and shaping the future of technology, tech fans!