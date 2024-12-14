Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google's full-screen account switcher gets a redesign for Android apps

Google is revamping its account switcher for Android apps, and Gmail is the first to get this new look. Instead of the usual overlay design, the new switcher takes up the whole screen. It's a big change, and it's making some people wonder why Google decided to go this route.

Historically, Google has used an overlay design for account switching in most of its apps. This allowed users to switch between accounts without losing sight of what they were doing in the background. The new full-screen switcher, however, completely takes over the display. It's a bold move that aligns with the web UI, but it might be a bit much for some users.

The new switcher uses Dynamic Color theming and prominently displays your email address, profile picture, and a "Manage your Google Account" button. You can also switch accounts, add new ones, and manage existing ones, all within this full-screen view. While this might seem like overkill for a simple task like switching accounts, it does make the process more accessible and obvious, especially for those unfamiliar with the old overlay design.

Old vs. new Google account switcher | Images credit — 9to5Google

However, this change raises questions about how it will affect other Google apps, particularly those that use the account menu for settings and other shortcuts. Apps like the Play Store, Gemini, and the Google app could see significant changes to their navigation if this full-screen switcher becomes the standard.

For power users who have become accustomed to quickly switching accounts by swiping up or down on the profile picture, that functionality remains intact. This should alleviate some concerns about the new design slowing down experienced users.

Currently, this new UI is only available in Gmail for Android version 2024.11.24.x and is not yet widely rolled out. It will be interesting to see how users react to this change and how Google adapts it for other apps in its suite.

Personally, I'm a bit hesitant about this full-screen switcher. While I appreciate the attempt to unify the experience across different platforms, it seems like an unnecessary use of screen real estate. I prefer the quicker, less intrusive nature of the old overlay design. However, I'm willing to give it a try and see how it works in practice. It's possible that Google has found a way to make this new design efficient and user-friendly, even for those of us who are used to the old way of doing things.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

