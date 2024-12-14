Google's full-screen account switcher gets a redesign for Android apps

Old vs. new Google account switcher | Images credit — 9to5Google

For power users who have become accustomed to quickly switching accounts by swiping up or down on the profile picture, that functionality remains intact. This should alleviate some concerns about the new design slowing down experienced users.Currently, this new UI is only available in Gmail for Android version 2024.11.24.x and is not yet widely rolled out. It will be interesting to see how users react to this change and how Google adapts it for other apps in its suite.Personally, I'm a bit hesitant about this full-screen switcher. While I appreciate the attempt to unify the experience across different platforms, it seems like an unnecessary use of screen real estate. I prefer the quicker, less intrusive nature of the old overlay design. However, I'm willing to give it a try and see how it works in practice. It's possible that Google has found a way to make this new design efficient and user-friendly, even for those of us who are used to the old way of doing things.