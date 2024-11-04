Google updates its Gemini 1.5 Pro model for Gemini Advanced subscribers
Google has now updated its Gemini 1.5 Pro model that is used by Gemini Advanced, after its last update back at the start of October. The changelog indicates that "data quality and various performance improvements" are in this update for Gemini Advanced subscribers.
The changelog doesn't reveal specifically what changes were made to the model, apart from those mentioned above. The previous update to the Gemini 1.5 Pro model made improvements across several benchmarks, including general, math, vision, and code.
Gemini 1.5 Pro was introduced during Google's I/O conference in May of this year. Back then, the long context window for uploading documents was the highlight. The model received only one other update since then, and that was in the middle of August.
Google's generative AI model, called Gemini, has been getting loads of different features and integrations recently. It now has integrations with most Google services and apps and is ready to grow and become more capable as time goes by.
Thanks to the previous update, we got better and more accurate responses to certain prompts. For example, prompts that related to math and exploring complex topics got more accurate responses.
For now, though, Google has not yet launched its planner announced at I/O, which would help you make complex plans and timelines for trips. Maybe this will come with another update coming in the future.
Meanwhile, gemini.google.com has changed the prompt text for subscribers. It used to be "Ask Gemini Advanced", and now it's been transformed to "Ask Gemini" for a unified branding:
Image Credit - 9to5Google
We all know that for now, it seems generative AI is the future. I personally think that it's especially great for searches, as I found that interacting with AI for a couple of searches has made me almost incapable of coming up with keyword queries for Google Search. Using AI with conversational style prompts and searches is way more easy, at least for me.
