Google tests the sharing of emoji reactions at specific spots on YouTube videos

Google has something new up its sleeves as far as YouTube is concerned. The new feature allows a YouTube viewer to share an emoji with others at a specific point in a video. On the YouTube help page, Community Manager Meaghan explained, "We’re excited to start rolling out the timed reactions experiment today – a new option to share a reaction (smiley face, confetti, etc.) at an exact moment in a video."







She continued, "We heard such positive feedback about the timed comments beta feature (where you can add and view comments for specific moments in videos) that we wanted to test out similar features! We’re piloting the timed reactions experiment with a small number of channels to start."





The beta feature that Meaghan was referring to allows YouTube viewers to leave comments at specific moments in a video. With the latest test, YouTube viewers will be able to post reactions such as Face with Tears of Joy, Weary Cat, Heart, Shocked Face, Party Popper, 100%, Question Mark, and Light Bulb.







Meaghan adds, "If you’re watching a video that is part of this experiment, you can react and see crowd reactions by opening the comment section of the video and tapping into the reaction panel. The test will also show you which moments other viewers are reacting to (which will be anonymized – we won't show who sent each reaction). We're testing multiple sets of reactions and will add or remove reactions based on how the experiment goes!"









The goal, Google says, is to bring a sense of community to YouTube. And now, if you're a beta tester, you can respond to certain moments of a video with a comment or reaction. To become a YouTube beta tester on Android, from the search app type in "Beta Test YouTube on Android." Tap on the link and you'll be just one additional tap away. You can opt-out at any time.