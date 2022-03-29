 Google tests the sharing of emoji reactions at specific spots on YouTube videos - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Apps Google

Google tests the sharing of emoji reactions at specific spots on YouTube videos

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
YouTube testing use of emojis at specific points in a video
Google has something new up its sleeves as far as YouTube is concerned. The new feature allows a YouTube viewer to share an emoji with others at a specific point in a video. On the YouTube help page, Community Manager Meaghan explained, "We’re excited to start rolling out the timed reactions experiment today – a new option to share a reaction (smiley face, confetti, etc.) at an exact moment in a video."

She continued, "We heard such positive feedback about the timed comments beta feature (where you can add and view comments for specific moments in videos) that we wanted to test out similar features! We’re piloting the timed reactions experiment with a small number of channels to start."

The beta feature that Meaghan was referring to allows YouTube viewers to leave comments at specific moments in a video. With the latest test, YouTube viewers will be able to post reactions such as Face with Tears of Joy, Weary Cat, Heart, Shocked Face, Party Popper, 100%, Question Mark, and Light Bulb.

Meaghan adds, "If you’re watching a video that is part of this experiment, you can react and see crowd reactions by opening the comment section of the video and tapping into the reaction panel. The test will also show you which moments other viewers are reacting to (which will be anonymized – we won't show who sent each reaction). We're testing multiple sets of reactions and will add or remove reactions based on how the experiment goes!"

The goal, Google says, is to bring a sense of community to YouTube. And now, if you're a beta tester, you can respond to certain moments of a video with a comment or reaction. To become a YouTube beta tester on Android, from the search app type in "Beta Test YouTube on Android." Tap on the link and you'll be just one additional tap away. You can opt-out at any time.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Motorola pulled off an unprecedented feat in the US smartphone market in 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Motorola pulled off an unprecedented feat in the US smartphone market in 2021
Apple's rumored hardware subscriptions: analyst says it could increase Apple's share value
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Apple's rumored hardware subscriptions: analyst says it could increase Apple's share value
YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android
Apple fined for the tenth time (maximum penalty) by the Netherlands over dating apps payments
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple fined for the tenth time (maximum penalty) by the Netherlands over dating apps payments
OnePlus One buyers can enter to win one of 33 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away
by Alan Friedman,  0
OnePlus One buyers can enter to win one of 33 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phones being given away
One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless