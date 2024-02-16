Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Search has a new "Hold for me"-like feature that doesn't require a Pixel phone

iOS Android Apps Google
Google Search has a new "Hold for me"-like feature that doesn't require a Pixel phone
Google is currently rolling out a new feature in its Search Labs called "Talk to a Live Representative" that is very similar to its Pixel-exclusive "Hold for Me" feature, except it would make it available to other devices. This could make in many cases the dreaded task of calling customer service and waiting on hold a thing of the past.

Here's how it works: You can enable this in the Google App by tapping on the "Search Labs" button in the top left. Then a "request a call" button will appear for specific customer service search results. You will then see a "Talk to a Live Representative" option.

Following those steps, Google then handles the calling process for you, navigating the automated systems and waiting on hold. Once a live representative is available, Google will then place a call to your phone, saving you valuable time.

Users start by providing a reason for their call and a phone number to be reached out for text message updates. The system also displays an estimated wait time and the option to cancel the request at any point during the process.

This process may sound extremely familiar to Google Pixel users who have been enjoying the "Hold for me" feature on their devices for some time now, moving the starting point from the Phone app to the Google search page instead. This feature will be initially available in the United States for Google Search Lab users on the Google app (on both iOS and Android) and on the desktop.

As reported by 9to5Google, a wide range of industries are included, from airlines like Delta and United to mobile carriers like T-Mobile and Sprint and household retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Insurance, delivery, and waste management services are also supported.

Header photo credit: Unsplash

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless