Google Search has a new "Hold for me"-like feature that doesn't require a Pixel phone





Here's how it works: You can enable this in the Google App by tapping on the "Search Labs" button in the top left. Then a "request a call" button will appear for specific customer service search results. You will then see a "Talk to a Live Representative" option. Here's how it works: You can enable this in the Google App by tapping on the "Search Labs" button in the top left. Then a "request a call" button will appear for specific customer service search results. You will then see a "Talk to a Live Representative" option.





Following those steps, Google then handles the calling process for you, navigating the automated systems and waiting on hold. Once a live representative is available, Google will then place a call to your phone, saving you valuable time.



Users start by providing a reason for their call and a phone number to be reached out for text message updates. The system also displays an estimated wait time and the option to cancel the request at any point during the process.

Source: Mishaal Rahman

This process may sound extremely familiar to Google Pixel users who have been enjoying the "Hold for me" feature on their devices for some time now, moving the starting point from the Phone app to the Google search page instead. This feature will be initially available in the United States for Google Search Lab users on the Google app (on both iOS and Android) and on the desktop.

As reported by

As reported by 9to5Google , a wide range of industries are included, from airlines like Delta and United to mobile carriers like T-Mobile and Sprint and household retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Insurance, delivery, and waste management services are also supported. Users start by providing a reason for their call and a phone number to be reached out for text message updates. The system also displays an estimated wait time and the option to cancel the request at any point during the process.





Header photo credit: Unsplash

Google is currently rolling out a new feature in its Search Labs called "Talk to a Live Representative" that is very similar to its Pixel-exclusive "Hold for Me" feature, except it would make it available to other devices. This could make in many cases the dreaded task of calling customer service and waiting on hold a thing of the past.