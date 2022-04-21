 Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021

Google
Preslav Mladenov
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021
Google's Project Zero team, a unit of security analysts employed to find zero-day vulnerabilities, recently released its report for 2021 (via Android Police). 0-day exploits are vulnerabilities that are either unknown to a program’s developer or discovered but not yet patched.

A total of 58 zero-day exploits were detected and disclosed in 2021, which is almost double the amount found in 2020 when there were 25. It is a record number of reports in a year since Project Zero began tracking them, back in mid-2014.

But what is the reason for this concerning number? Is it because hackers got bolder and launched more attacks in 2021? According to Project Zero, it is more likely due to increased detection and disclosure by companies such as Microsoft, Apple, and Google rather than an increase in the use of zero-day exploits.

Project Zero shares that it's highly possible that there were more than 58 zero-day exploits in 2021, but vendors didn't inform about them. So, although it is true that companies are becoming better at detecting such attacks, it makes us wonder how many exploited vulnerabilities really happened, and will there come a time when we will really know the exact number?

Of all the 58 discovered exploits, only two were entirely new — and they managed to wow the experts. The first one is the first-ever publicly known macOS zero-day, using sophisticated code to install a backdoor. The second one is the ForcedEntry exploit, used to distribute the Pegasus hack on iPhones by injecting malicious code via an innocent GIF sent to iMessage. Both of these were later patched by Apple.

The rest were variations of known but unpatched weaknesses, with 67% being variants of memory corruption vulnerabilities, which hackers have been using as jumping off points for their attacks for a while now. It is unknown why these issues have not yet been resolved. It's possible that they are too difficult or expensive to patch, but there is also the possibility that these vulnerabilities aren't a priority for the vendors to fix.

The Project Zero team knows that there will always be the potential for 0-day exploits. However, its mission is to make it much harder and more resource-heavy for hackers to actually utilize them. That is why the team implores developers all around to focus on strengthening areas around the known memory corruption vulnerabilities, as well as be more open and transparent when reporting their own zero-day discoveries.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
Google Photos update partially pushed back, Library tab design could be revisited
Google Photos update partially pushed back, Library tab design could be revisited
Instagram to adjust its algorithm to give preference to original content
Instagram to adjust its algorithm to give preference to original content
Even more Motorola Edge 30 5G specs, images, and prices pop up ahead of time
Even more Motorola Edge 30 5G specs, images, and prices pop up ahead of time
Samsung is working on a Galaxy VR headset, new trademark filing shows
Samsung is working on a Galaxy VR headset, new trademark filing shows
Garmin's most advanced fitness tracker, vivosmart 5, goes official
Garmin's most advanced fitness tracker, vivosmart 5, goes official

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile is the fastest carrier, Galaxy S22 Ultra the phone with the speediest downloads
T-Mobile is the fastest carrier, Galaxy S22 Ultra the phone with the speediest downloads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless