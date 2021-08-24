Big Google Play Store rankings change coming November

Big Google Play Store rankings change coming November0
There's a big change coming to the way Play Store ratings are shown
Google has announced that starting November, ratings in the Play Store will be localized, which will basically make some apps have different ratings in different regions of the world. Another change that's going to be coming to the Play Store ratings is scheduled for next year: ratings will be specialized to reflect even the form factor of the device of the user.
The results from ratings and reviews will again be aggregated and an average score will be showing for each app and game; however, these ratings will be country-specific. This means that an app can have one rating in the US and a completely different one in Japan.
Form-factor will be reflected in Play Store ratings in 2022
Another change coming later on, in 2022, is that Google plans to make Play Store ratings even more useful to its users by taking into account the device's form-factor when displaying a score. This means tablet users' scores and reviews will be aggregated and visible only for other tablet users, and the same is with phones.
This change is a welcome improvement, and it will include not only tablets and phones but also foldable phones and Android Auto apps.
Google gives an example of this change with an app that has been improved for a tablet experience but is getting overlooked because of many reviews of smartphone users.
Google has not given a specific rollout date for the update that will take into account a device's form factor. It stated that it will be coming early next year.
This is the second big change to the Play Store recently
At the beginning of this month, Google also launched another useful change coming to the Play Store, related to the way apps are submitted by developers for the store. The new rule necessitates developers to submit their applications via the newer AAB (Android App Bundle) framework instead of the APK framework used previously.
Another improvement this change will bring users is that it will limit unnecessary clutter every user has to download with an app. For example, with the older format, if a developer wanted their app to be available on multiple Android device types (smartphones and tablets), all the necessary particularities and graphics for each device will have to be bundled all together into a single application on the Play Store.
The new change also brings improved optimizations and reduced load for each phone. The latter is especially necessary for phones with weaker processors or older and budget-friendly devices. The new way apps are loaded from the Play Store should ensure weaker phones will receive less strain on their processors.