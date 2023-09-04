Amazon gives you another chance to grab a brand-new Pixel Watch with a sweet discount

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

If you are a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, you should definitely keep reading.

The WiFi version of the Silver-colored Pixel Watch with a Charcoal Active band is currently down by 16% on Amazon. Such a discount means you can get a brand-new Pixel Watch for $55 off its price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right now. In case you want LTE functionality, you will be pleased to learn that the LTE model of the Black-colored Pixel Watch with Obsidian Active band is available with a sweet 17% discount. Turned into cash, the 17% discount equals $68 in savings if you go for the LTE variant.

Google aimed for the stars with its first-ever Pixel Watch. Despite being a first-gen product, the Pixel Watch is a premium device with a stylish design that goes well with shorts and a T-shirt as well as official attire.

In addition to its fancy-looking design, the Pixel Watch is loaded with health-tracking features. It sports Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking and comes with every health-tracking functionality you expect a premium smartwatch to pack. The watch can even measure your heart rate every second. Additionally, Google fixed the Pixel Watch's initial poor battery life, so the wearable can get you through the day without the need to charge.

Overall, Google's first-gen Pixel Watch is a gorgeous timepiece that can be both a fitness tracker and a fashion accessory. Amazon's current discount also tips the scales in favor of the Pixel Watch. So, don't waste any more time and just tap one of the deal buttons in this article and score a nice saving on a brand-new Pixel Watch!

