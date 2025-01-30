Google Photos finally adds a flip option, but there’s a catch
One of the most basic Google Photos features, the ability to mirror photos, has been missing from the app until recently. Earlier this week, Google updated the app’s support forums page with additional information regarding the ability to mirror photos in Google Photos.
The flip option was originally rolled out last year, but it was quickly pulled by Google for unknown reasons. Starting today, the flip option is rolling out to Android users only, so if you’re an iPhone fan, you’ll have to wait a while longer.
Once again, this feature is only available for Android users, but there’s a high chance Google will push this update to iOS users too, as well as on the web. Even if you’re on Android, you might not see the new feature right away since this is a staged rollout, so be patient and try again later.
If your Google Photos app received an update recently, here is how you can try to flip your photos in the app:
- Open the Google Photos app.
- Tap the Edit icon and then Crop.
- To mirror your photo, tap the flip icon.
- Tap Save.
