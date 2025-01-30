Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Google Photos finally adds a flip option, but there’s a catch

One of the most basic Google Photos features, the ability to mirror photos, has been missing from the app until recently. Earlier this week, Google updated the app’s support forums page with additional information regarding the ability to mirror photos in Google Photos.

The flip option was originally rolled out last year, but it was quickly pulled by Google for unknown reasons. Starting today, the flip option is rolling out to Android users only, so if you’re an iPhone fan, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

If your Google Photos app received an update recently, here is how you can try to flip your photos in the app:

  1. Open the Google Photos app.
  2. Tap the Edit icon and then Crop.
  3. To mirror your photo, tap the flip icon.
  4. Tap Save.

Once again, this feature is only available for Android users, but there’s a high chance Google will push this update to iOS users too, as well as on the web. Even if you’re on Android, you might not see the new feature right away since this is a staged rollout, so be patient and try again later.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

